HANDLEY HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER TEAM
As teenagers, sometimes the world that you adults create is very confusing and hurtful. You tell us to learn and work hard to make the world a kinder and more just place, and then you do the opposite. Sometimes that it is true in politics. But it is also true in school and athletics.
Our high school soccer team is a model of teamwork and diversity. We come from different backgrounds and have to communicate in a mixture of English and Spanish. And we are having an amazing season so far. We are the first-place team in our district! We have worked hard and played well to earn that top spot. But it was just taken away from us by a group of adults who don’t know us, didn’t talk to us and didn’t even communicate directly to us: The VHSL, which oversees Virginia high school activities.
A staff member at our high school made an innocent mistake and accidentally certified an ineligible student to play athletics this spring. The player didn’t know he was ineligible. Our coaches and team didn’t know. It was an accident by a staff member who is really nice, usually does good work, and is liked by all the students.
But VHSL has decided that our team has to forfeit the games that player participated in. And because our coach believes in winning and in including everyone, the ineligible student played a little in every game. So, we have to forfeit all the games. We will go from first place to almost last place in the district. We will lose our automatic berth to the region tournament. For players hoping to play in college, it will hurt recruitment possibilities.
This isn’t a case of someone trying to cheat. This isn’t a case of a student lying to be able to participate or a coach sneaking in a star player. This is an innocent mistake by a school staff member.
But for VHSL, all mistakes are the same, whether they are intentional or not, or impacted the outcome of the games or not. The U.S. legal system recognizes the difference between intentional and unintentional acts. So does the NCAA. Some state athletic associations have different penalties for intentional and accidental mistakes when it comes to eligibility. Why doesn’t VHSL?
You adults wonder why kids are so disillusioned these days. But you make kids pay for the mistakes of adults. You make a winning high school team into a losing team. After losing two high school years and one soccer season to COVID, VHSL now wants to take away the rest.
What lesson do you want to leave us youth with? That adults don’t care when kids get hurt by the mistakes of adults? That all errors deserve the same penalty? Maybe society and VHSL should take a lesson from soccer: Blow the whistle on a foul for small mistakes and keep the “red card” (forfeiture) for those who actually do something bad on purpose.
