Recent rumors of Winchester Public Schools’ (WPS) plan to not renew the contract of current John Handley High School (JHHS) Principal Mike Dufrene ended in the announcement that Mr. Dufrene would be accepting the position of principal at a neighboring high school. This development has come as a shock to many WPS families, students and community members who were puzzled why a seemingly popular principal would be leaving at such a precarious time. At a time that most school systems are concentrating on providing students resources to finish their academic year, WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum and School Board members have, rather clandestinely it seems, focused more on a change in leadership at JHHS. The public is left to assume, with this occurring during a time of worldwide crisis, that there must have been a reason. But no “smoking gun” has materialized and after the dismissiveness of board members at a recent work session, the public was left feeling it had no right to, nor should it expect, answers.
I reached out to a cross section of invested parties including the School Board and City Council, students, teachers, and parents in attempt to uncover what problems at Handley might necessitate a change in leadership. The information gleaned should raise eyebrows and help clarify why the parting of a well-liked, character-focused principal with a laid-back leadership style and a career-ascending, detail-oriented superintendent was probably inevitable. Both styles of leadership can be effective, but rarely can both co-exist.
Some pointed to a lack of student discipline, while others pointed to the number of teaching positions eliminated by the Central Office in favor of higher paid administrative positions, resulting in fewer class offerings and larger class sizes.
Still others pointed to the superintendent’s focus on his newest “crown jewel” program — The Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center.
This letter is neither in support of nor against Mr. Dufrene or Dr. Van Heukelum. I have found them both very approachable and likeable. My concern is the lack of transparency in information from Dr. Van Heukelum and the School Board. To point, one member of City Council stated that getting information on WPS from the superintendent and this board is “a constant battle,” with mostly hand-picked data provided. The overriding tone of the recent School Board meeting was that of evasiveness, as members had no salient response to the 15 community member statements that were read aloud while they hid behind some cryptic oath.
I would never challenge the integrity or motivations of any School Board member. I believe each was inspired to seek public service for honorable and genuine reasons. But that service also comes with a responsibility to communicate with their constituencies. The public does not seek personal dirt on anyone, it just wants supporting facts from board members and the superintendent to justify their decisions. Instead, public comments were met with unprepared, condescending utterances, virtually admonishing us to calm down and to “trust the process.” One board member said, “there is a lot I want to say” but then said virtually nothing. Another urged us to “get involved and not just when there’s an issue.” How about let us know what’s going on so we know that involvement is necessary before a crisis surfaces?
In Dr. Van Heukelum’s communication to announce Mr. Dufrene’s departure, instead of acknowledging the public comment as meaningful, he referred to it as “regrettable.” Was this rebuke of civil dialogue an attempt to silence those who disagree with him? This statement does not foster transparency and welcome public involvement.
Will Dufrene’s successor be the solution to Handley’s problems? Most WPS families are still waiting to hear what the real problems are, and when finally revealed, whether this superintendent and board will have the courage and transparency to look in the right places from which they originate.
(1) comment
Well said.
Heaven forbid the student-body, parents, staff and the local community be informed as to why a change with an inspiring leader of Handley High was needed.
Everyone states Mr. Dufrene is the best leader Handley High has ever had in the history of the school except for a select few who has the issues!
