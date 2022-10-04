Pity the America that finds itself forever trapped in a perpetual loop of "Impractical Jokers." Surfing the "lower" end of cable selections, one encounters four guffawing yucksters excessively pleased with themselves after they've punked some unsuspecting dupe just going about his business. The show is TruTV's "Impractical Jokers," but its theme is fast becoming America's reality. So, have the gods abandoned their most favored nation, or is it they who've orchestrated this American embarrassment?
The Iliad and Odyssey are Homer's account of the gods toying with their human creations. Might not these same gods now be toying with us? After years of tolerating America's self-absorbed boasts of its God-given exceptionalism, it's possible the gods have decided it's time to give America its comeuppance. And what better way for the powers above to teach Americans some humility than by taking on the role of omnipotent impractical jokers?
In this divinely inspired production of "Impractical Jokers," Donald Trump is the front man chosen by the gods to expose his fellow humans' foibles. Just the choice of Trump is a key element in this celestial mocking of America. If the voters were to elect a narcissistic, twice divorced, bankrupted, corrupt, lying, misogynist as their heir to Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt and Reagan, then let the heavenly guffawing begin.
Carefully chosen words put into Trump's mouth would further expose the shallowness of patriotic conservatism. Imagine the chortling emanating from above as the Oath Keepers embraced the bone-spurred draft dodger who questioned John McCain's heroism. Or picture how the gods would be howling when right-wing constitutional conservatives supported Trump's Jan. 6 insurrection. Or better yet, think of how the omnipotents must have roared with laughter when Reaganites accepted that Putin was more trustworthy than their own CIA. And surely the divinities had a good belly laugh watching American patriots defend Trump after the former president absconded with the nation's most closely held secrets and hid them down in his basement.
Of course, once getting started, the gods would have found it difficult to walk away from such frivolity. So, out of Trump's mouth came proclamations that Putin's invasion of Ukraine was a "genius" move and that America, the nation that spawned free elections, cheats in the counting of ballots. And consider the giggles reverberating across the heavens as the divinities witnessed evangelicals' attempt to rationalize their and Trump's claim that he was the "chosen one," even as he was cozying up to QAnon cultists and neo-Nazi white nationalists.
For those having trouble accepting America's belittlement as divine intervention, think of the Rupert Murdock family as the gods and Fox News as "Impractical Jokers." When respectable journalists Chris Wallace, Shepard Smith and Megyn Kelly abandoned Fox, Murdock replaced them with yucksters Jesse Waters, Greg Gutfeld, and Kennedy. Murdock's front man, Trump, provided the inanities while his three newly hired yucksters provided the guffawing. Murdock did his laughing all the way to the bank. Without much imagination, readers can readily deduce who the dupes were in this alternate scenario.
Donald Sears is a resident of Frederick County.
