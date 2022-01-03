For many, Christmas is a time for a needed break from study or work, a time to strengthen bonds with family and friends, and a time to ponder the meaning and purpose of life in the light of the birth of Jesus Christ — God incarnate. But for some, Christmas is not joy–filled. Eight percent of Americans are now suffering from clinical depression. Their own depressed mood is in stark contrast to the joy they see in others, and they are simply not able to enjoy the celebrations with family and friends. Sometimes getting together with extended families only magnifies their conflicts in their families.
How do you know if you are depressed? Ask yourself two questions:
1) Have you little interest or pleasure in doing things?
2) Are you feeling down, depressed or hopeless?
If you answer yes to either of these questions, take the PHQ–9 survey found by googling "PHQ–9 – us preventive." If you find that you are moderately depressed or worse, please consider getting help from a healthcare provider or a counselor. Your primary care provider or a psychiatric specialist can help. Trained counselors can help. Many pastors and priests can help or at least point you in the right direction for help.
Treatment of clinical depression with antidepressants and/or counseling has been repeatedly shown in numerous research studies to improve the feelings of the two questions mentioned above. It also shortens current depressive episodes; decreases psycho-social impairment; decreases suicide risk; increase quality of life; and decreases relapse rate.
Although many forms of counseling seem to improve depression, research has clearly shown that cognitive–behavioral therapy (CBT) and interpersonal therapy help reverse depression and prevent its recurrence.
Patients are sometimes afraid of antidepressants. In most cases, patients who take an antidepressant have no side–effects. When side-effects occur, they are usually nuisance side–effects that resolve spontaneously in a week or two without medication change. Serious, irreversible side–effects are extremely rare. In my 40 years of family practice, I have not seen a single serious, irreversible side–effect.
For Christians there are many spiritual helps from the Bible. The myth of lack of faith causing depression can easily be dispelled by reading the accounts of two heroes of the Judaeo–Christian faith — namely, Job, the faithful wise man (read in the Bible the Book of Job, Chapter 3, verses 2 – 7) and Jeremiah, the prophet (read the Book of Lamentations, 1:16, 20, and 3:17,18).
Of course, one of the reasons Jesus Christ came to earth was in order to truly understand our human suffering. Often in the Bible, we are told that God especially loves and is concerned for the “brokenhearted” whom He promises not to abandon even though it sometimes feels that way.
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester and author of the recently published book, "Mending a Broken Mind: Healing the Whole Person who Suffers from Clinical Depression."
