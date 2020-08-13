JAMES ANNABLE
I came across a quote written in the ’70s, one that perfectly encapsulates what has defined our current political train wreck, and what this might portend for a future where there is no more “up” or “down,” but simply a “Left” and “Right”:
“It is difficult to resist the conclusion that 20th century man has decided to abolish himself. Tired of the struggle to be himself, he has created boredom out of his own affluence, impotence out of his own erotomania, and vulnerability out of his own strength. He himself blows the trumpet that brings the walls of his own cities crashing down until at last having educated himself into imbecility, having drugged and polluted himself into stupefaction, he keels over a weary and battered old Brontosaurus, and becomes extinct.”
This was by the famed journalist Malcom Muggeridge, once describing himself as one fluent in the self-indulgent lifestyle, and one who then became a latecomer to Christ.
After becoming chaplain to the University of Edinburgh, he would later resign his position after witnessing the direction and trend of where education was taking the students.
We are watching, night after night, live broadcasts from our major cities, what the logical outworking of a culture and education system that has finally and fatally boldly untethered itself from any moral categories whatsoever.
In abandoning any pretense of free and open dialogue, it has has become irrational and destructive.
There was a book which came out a number of years ago titled, “The Fourth Turning: An American Prophecy — What the Cycles of History Tell Us...” Here, the authors looked at historical patterns and discovered that, generationally, history falls into four cycles defined by distinct moods and markers.
The last two cycles they call “Unraveling” and “Crisis.” The Fourth Turning, this last cycle, is “Crisis” — a time that is defined as one of self-destruction, sometimes war and revolution, and a time where our institutions and institutional life is ultimately destroyed.
What precedes Crisis, according to Strauss and Howe, is what they call “Unraveling” where individualism flourishes, and institutions are distrusted.
My question is this: Are we, as a nation, perhaps in such a “Crisis” and unable to reach beyond the present circumstances of our “is-ness,” rendering us morally incapable of reaching up to any eternal “ought-ness” that anchors us? Are we now devoid of any sort of moral categories that could define for us what are the actual dimensions of justice, fairness, and even humanity itself?
I belong to a church. It is an institution that gives fabric and meaning to these universal questions of Origins, Meaning, Morality, and Destiny.
Institutions that offer the promise of the inner restraint that fences in any need for the outer restraint, restraint now under pressure for being defunded.
One wonders as these moral fences are torn down, what these fences have heretofore held in. I think we now can see.
Is religion the only basis for morality?
"We will take America without firing a shot ... we will bury you!
"We can't expect the American people to jump from capitalism to communism, but we can assist their elected leaders in giving them small doses of socialism, until they awaken one day to find that they have communism.
"We do not have to invade the United States, we will destroy you from within."
This is a quote attributed to the late Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev. (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics)
D. Trump is a Russian agent, contributing to that destruction from within. He must be removed from office, he is America’s enemy.
Gov't mandated "morality" is a house built on shifting sand as we are currently seeing. Blows my mind that anyone believes otherwise...
Churches (theism and religion) are not the only sources or providers of morality, origins, meaning and destiny. In fact, the current version of churches and religion has been complicit with slavery, racism, homophobia, the oppression of women, and retarding progress from science. Humanism is a philosophy that offers a modern, less destructive, less childlike option to theism and churches for us.
Repent, sinner. Or just move to Thailand to be amongst your kind.
What is your obsession with Thailand?
Well-stated, Mr. Annable. The analysis and truth of your words will unfortunately fall on many eyes and ears unwilling and likely unable to understand. Welcome to the new religion of slash and burn. China, a looming threat, is our least concern, today.
