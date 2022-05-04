In the aftermath of World War II, with the specter of the Soviet Union’s rising power looming over this country, there were legitimate concerns about communist spies infiltrating the American government. The House Un-American Activities Committee, or HUAC, was launched to investigate these matters. And while he was not a congressman and therefore not officially on the committee, Senator Joseph McCarthy became the public face of these efforts. Unfortunately, what started as a legitimate concern quickly devolved into unfounded accusations and paranoia, now negatively referred to as McCarthyism.
In 2022, right here in Frederick County, what started as potentially legitimate questions about the format of the school system’s budget proposals has now devolved into budget paranoia and accusations of financial malfeasance from Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman J. Douglas McCarthy. The public display of anger and misinformation along with his petulant refusal to hear from the only people in the county actually qualified to answer his questions last Wednesday brings to mind the famous quote from Edward R. Murrow addressing then-Senator McCarthy, “You’ve done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir?”
Mr. McCarthy’s latest shifting goal post is the school’s planned use of ESSER III funds from last year’s federal American Recovery Plan to potentially rehabilitate the former Robert E Aylor Middle school. I encourage everyone interested to look at the packet put together by the finance department to see the true story behind this plan:
https://www.frederickcountyschoolsva.net/cms/lib/VA50000684/Centricity/Domain/625/FY23/finance_committee_packet_fy23_050222.pdf
These funds were already planned for Armel Elementary School’s HVAC replacement should the Aylor project fail to come to fruition. What was discussed in this meeting, but not included in the packet, was that the appropriations for the ESSER projects went through the Board of Supervisors, so Mr. McCarthy’s supposed shock at seeing these funds being earmarked for the old Aylor middle school means he was either asleep at the wheel or being disingenuous.
But let’s assume for a moment that Mr. McCarthy’s ESSER III shell game was actually feasible, an assumption I would not make but giving him the benefit of the doubt. In that scenario, the school system would use ESSER funds to pay for some existing capital improvements in this year’s budget, improvements that would partially have been paid for via state funding (but I digress). That would free up money to be transferred to the operational budget to cover the deficit created by Mr. McCarthy’s preferred Scenario C.
Assuming all those things happen, the planned HVAC replacement at Armel Elementary would still need to be funded. That funding would have to come from the county in the coming years. Does Mr. McCarthy plan to allocate those funds for FY24? My guess is no, we will be having more discussions about supposed budget transparency and school system funding next April. Fully fund our schools now and let the school board continue to manage its budget based on the needs of the school system rather than triaging arbitrary, last minute political posturing by members of the Board of Supervisors.
John Paul McAveney is a resident of Frederick County.
