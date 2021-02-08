MELISSA BOUGHTON
Virginia Senators have a chance to do something extraordinary for its citizens and journalist watchdogs in the coming week: they can pass HB 2004, which would open police investigative files to the public.
The release of such files under current Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) is discretionary. That means, with the exception of very limited information like the date and time a crime occurred, citizens and journalists alike are never entitled to any type of police investigative records, including complaints, court orders, memoranda, notes, diagrams, maps, photographs, correspondence, reports, witness statements, and evidence, even after a case is long closed.
There is a caveat of course. If a case is “ongoing” (defined in HB 2004 as prosecution being fully adjudicated) – like the 8-plus year investigation into former Winchester Star reporter Sarah Greenhalgh’s murder in Fauquier County – police still won’t have to release those records. As a former police reporter in Virginia who has had her fair share of fights with Fauquier County over Greenhalgh’s records (and other departments about other criminal records), I will save the argument for another day on why police should have a time limit to keep certain records that should be public a secret.
What you should know right now is that HB 2004 is a step in the right direction toward transparency and accountability. Why should police be given that much power over an investigation after it’s over, and how can the public hold them accountable if they can never inspect relevant records?
Opening these records, as the Innocence Project recently wrote, is “a key to preventing wrongful convictions and bringing real justice to victims of police abuse.” Such records could also serve as learning tools, help identify trends, bolster public safety and serve as cautionary tales when mistakes are made to prevent them in the future. It’s impossible for police to police themselves.
I urge you to call your Senators and ask them to support HB 2004. If you need a reason other than the betterment of Virginia overall, then do it so that one day we can find out why it took Fauquier County so long to solve Greenhalgh’s murder. I know she would be the first in line to support a measure like HB 2004.
Melissa Boughton is a former resident of Winchester. She now resides in Durham, North Carolina.
(1) comment
[thumbup][thumbup]
