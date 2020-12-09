ADRIAN O’CONNOR
Paul Wendell Dick, aka “Mr. James Wood,” could have also carried the title “A Man for All Seasons.”
You know, football, basketball, baseball, and track and field. After all, he lettered in all four in a stellar career at JWHS. And after graduating Colonel-land in 1958 as winner of The Winchester Star Leadership Award. Wendell was a local Hall of Fame fast-pitch softball player, an outstanding football coach (he guided Frederick County Middle School to a number of undefeated seasons in the 1960s), a goalie on the WVU soccer team, and a cross-country and track official for more than a half-century.
More than that, over the years, Wendell followed sports in volume — even when he was serving as state Sen. Russ Potts’ first director of constituent services. It mattered little who was playing, though he boasted a certain fondness or downright love, for a high school from which he happened to graduate.
Few, if any, men can be said to be as one with their schools. Paul Wendell Dick, who died Friday at the age of 80, bled James Wood Blue and Gold.
But while sports may have defined Mr. Dick in many eyes, it was far from his total essence. Here’s where the “Man for All Seasons” distinction truly comes in. He was so much more than “Mr. James Wood,” even though the school’s athletic Hall of Fame is named for him, one of its driving forces.
Rather he was more like “Mr. Frederick County,” but even that moniker does not capture the full measure of the man.
Wendell Dick, first and foremost, was just a good person, a prince of a man, whether or not he picked up a bat or a ball, or whether or not he lived in Frederick County.
Place him in Tuscaloosa, Tuscany, or Timbuktu and he and lovely wife Anita would be earning reputations as citizens much beloved.
You see, that’s what Wendell was all about — he loved people and held a burden for kids, particularly those from James Wood. But, like his mentor and role model Jim Casey, his beneficence did not start and stop with youngsters from “The Ridge.” Rather it was spread liberally across the Northern Valley, and even beyond. If someone, but most especially a kid, needed help, Wendell was a willing go-to guy.
I saw a great deal of this first-hand. For many years, Wendell would watch his alma mater’s home football games from the 20-yard-line on the Colonel side of the field closest to the field house. Often, he would beckon me to join him.
Anyway, I would end up spending half the game chatting with Wendell, who loved to talk, and the other half watching the steady parade of Colonel folk, older as well as younger, come to greet Wendell.
What struck me most no matter how many times I witnessed this outpouring was the genuineness of it all. These people loved Wendell Dick. And they had good reason. He loved them back.
