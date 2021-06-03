CHARLES UPHAUS
Another mass shooting and another round of prayers, renditions of “Amazing Grace” and calls for “healing.” Well. Healing is not going to progress very far if the wound is getting ripped open every few weeks. The only way there will be “healing” is if we find a way to significantly reduce the amount of gun violence — say to a level comparable to other “advanced” countries like the U.K., Germany or France. And the only way we’re going to get there is if we can get over our juvenile fascination with guns and the utterly fictitious notion that guns provide protection.
According to a 2013 study in the American Journal of Medicine, “The number of guns per capita per country was a strong and independent predictor of firearm-related death in a given country, whereas the predictive power of the mental illness burden was of borderline significance in a multivariable model. Regardless of exact cause and effect, however, the current study debunks the widely quoted hypothesis that guns make a nation safer.” In other words, the more guns, the more firearms-related deaths of all types. So much for guns saving lives.
Each day in the United States, more than 300 people are shot, and about 100 of them die. But so far there has been a failure to treat gun violence like the public health emergency it is. This is an epidemic for which there is no vaccine.
Guns don’t save lives. Guns END lives. Period. It’s way past time we stopped mouthing platitudes (“thoughts and prayers,” “healing”) and got serious about ending senseless gun violence.
But a gun can kill several within minutes. Please come up with a new boring, thoughtless, irreverent, useless, motto. Your current boring, thoughtless, irreverent, useless motto is.......just......well, it’s boring, irreverent, thoughtless, and useless.
I would like to piont out to Mr. Uphaus that knives and cars also end lives. Bats and clubs have also been known to end lives. His fear of guns is statistically unsound as lack of guns has ended many many lives. But then people like him think government is benign and would never come after him. And if he stays safely in a gated community he has no cause to fear of criminals. A good mugging in one of our democrat controlled cities might change his mind.
Then, Chup, let’s have good and fair laws that keep guns out of the hands of sick, violent individuals. Oh, I forgot, you and other 2nd amendment nuts view every law as a person attack. Your ”people kill not guns” is so old, boring, and irrelevant, you need a new worthless motto.
People end lives. Guns are just a tool. It's a human problem, not an in-animate object.
