All patients deserve health care autonomy in their health care decisions, especially when it comes to new medications such as the COVID-19 vaccine. Health care workers are patients too.
I became a nurse, and later a nurse practitioner, because I wanted to help empower patients to take care of themselves. I believe education is key. Every day I talk to patients about how much water they should drink, about cutting foods out of their diet that may be causing their symptoms, and how to purchase over-the-counter medications to help with their cold symptoms. The idea of shared decision-making is a concept I believe is necessary for the well-being of my patients and my community. Shared decision-making is where the patient and the health care provider discuss options for treatment, and come to a decision about the treatment plan together. This is part of evidence-based practice. Evidence-based practice is three things: the best scientific evidence, the health care provider's experience, and the patient's values. Health care providers should be educators and mentors for patients, not dictators.
Employers should not be dictators. Valley Health violates the principles of evidences-based practice when they mandate the COVID-19 vaccine. Health care workers are patients too. We do not give up our rights to self-determination by working in health care. My right to make decisions about my health does not disappear during a pandemic.
I started at Valley Health as a registered nurse at Winchester Medical Center nine years ago, and started at my current job almost five years ago. Having worked on the front lines of COVID at urgent care as a nurse practitioner, I know firsthand what COVID does to patients. I am not a COVID denier. I am not a conspiracy theorist. But I am cautious of new medications and treatments. Just like when a new antiviral medication (Xofluza) came out in 2018 for influenza, I waited before recommending it to patients, because it was new. Not because I was scared drugs, and not because I do not believe in the flu. Now that it is a few years out from the full approval of Xofluza, I discuss it as an option for treatment with my patients.
Join us to picket the COVID vaccine mandate on Sunday, Aug. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. outside the Warren Memorial Hospital, and Monday, Aug. 2 from noon to 3 p.m. outside Winchester Medical Center.
Valley Health is threatening the livelihood and the lives of their employees by mandating a non-FDA approved vaccine.
Katherine M. Hart is a nurse practitioner and a resident of Berkeley County, West Virginia.
(17) comments
Vaccinate, Vaccinate, and Vaccinate!!!!!! There is no reason not to do so!!!!
This country placated the cov-idiocy of the extremists for too long. Many countries will soon adopt a vaccine mandate, and the private sector squeeze is about to begin. You wont be forced to do what’s right, but it’s high time we started making it exponentially harder to NOT be vaccinated (besides it being a moronic healthcare decision).
Even my severely handicapped brother, who lives with the intellectal age three & a half, could see the rationale for vaccination. No one hates needles more than David, but he bravely rolled up his sleeve and took his shot like a man.
The author can make her own decisions about her own health. But Valley Health can make its own decisions, too. If she won't meet her employer's job requirements, she can go work somewhere else. She doesn't have a right to endanger other workers and customers. I applaud Valley Health for putting science and common sense first, along with customer safety.
Stop your whining. Get your vaccine. Stop wasting everyone’s time.
Or get a job somewhere else.
Ms. Hart. You are mis-educated. You have failed to be educated on the facts about the vaccine, its benefits and potential harms. The data is overwhelming: this vaccine is safe - Millions and millions having taken it with no ill effects PROVES that. THe experiment has been done! Why do you refuse to see that? It is approved by the FDA for emergency use - THIS IS AN EMERGENCY! You are wrong, and you are a danger to others. As unvaccinated against COVID and you are a danger to the community by demonstrating against it. Your cause is unfounded, selfish, un scientific, and dangerous. As a health care worked, you are expected to set a good example. You are failing to do that. I would not want you caring for me or any others. AS an un-vaccinated, You should leave this profession and isolate yourself away from the rest of us until this virus is defeated by science and the vaccinated. Your decision is wrong and selfish and is harmful to your community. Please take your personal, individual right to self determination and stay away from the rest of us until this enemy is defeated. You are deserter from our army. One could say you are a traitor to your community by not participating in our common defense against this virus enemy. Your organizing against our defense - the vaccine - is an act of sedition against our community, our health, our survival. I oppose your opposition to the vaccines. Demonstrate all you want, that is your right, but to me, you are persona non grata because you are aiding and abetting the enemy: this virus.
Couldn't be said better. Well Done, SLowe!
Well said! It’s time to make these deniers pariahs.
Or, better yet, follow some NFL geniuses and make us wear yellow armbands! I'll make sure I put a Star of David on mine... [beam]
I'll bet a million dollars that if your heart started thumping in your chest 10 minutes from now and you were wheeled into the ER and she was one of the nurses trying to save you, you wouldn't give a hoot if she had her vaccine or not. Tell me I'm wrong
I would 100% ask for a different nurse. I don’t want idiots trying to help me and this person clearly lacks the intellectual capacity to do her job.
Sure you would
You would not ask for a different nurse. Common sense would tell you to take the first person who could save your LIFE. What about the EMS person who transported you to the hospital. Many of them have not taken the vaccine for both personal and medical reasons. NO ONE has the right to mandate what you put in your body. The military did and exposed thousands of us to chemicals at Fort McClellan, Ala. Many have died, and many have health issues because of this. So don't force some vaccine on someone who does not want it. Maybe you would like to discuss forced sterilization which was finally stopped in Virginia and many other states.
Try reading the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution:
No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of the law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.
Informative shows on COVID and the vaccines ...
To watch JONI TABLE TALK episodes on the net ...
https://covid.daystar.com/
You can watch on Xfinity 287 DSTAR channel
Joni Table Talk is the creation of one Joni Lamb, a far-right Christian television feature from Dallas, TX. The productions present faithful allegiance to Donald Trump, and spout anti-LGBT, anti-vaccination, xenophobic and voter fraud nonsense.
Look it up yourself. It's shameful that anyone would think of offering this source as a reference.
[thumbup]
It's easy to engage in typical Leftist distraction tactics, isn't it? Seeking to only belittle the source, your typical "background investigation" does absolutely nothing to address any actual facts. Well done, Dr. ScIeNcE!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.