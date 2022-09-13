Thursday evening, with the help of student and faculty volunteers, Shenandoah University’s chapter of the Food Recovery Network (SUFRN) recovered over 200 pounds of delicious food from the Shenandoah University Allen Dining Hall. Right now, this food is helping The Salvation Army of Winchester provide hot and healthy meals to people in need in our community.
Over the past several years, SUFRN has recovered over 6.5 tons of food that would have otherwise been wasted. None of this could have happened without the support and guidance of Donald (Donnie) Hawkins, SU’s executive chef.
Last year, we at the SUFRN had the privilege to successfully nominate Donnie for Sodexo’s Heroes of Everyday Life Award, which recognizes Sodexo employees “actively involved in ongoing community service to combat hunger in America." As part of that, he was awarded $5,000 to donate to the charity of his choice, and he generously selected SUFRN.
With this gift (and Donnie’s continued mentorship), we will be able to advance our mission of fighting food waste and hunger at the same time. We will further reduce waste by sourcing reusable food containers. We aim to expand community engagement by building relationships with local businesses. We plan to promote careers in fighting hunger by identifying professional development opportunities for our volunteers.
Our heartfelt thanks go to Donnie as well as Peter Labrecque, the general manager of Sodexo at Shenandoah University, and everyone at Sodexo who made this gift possible.
With support from people like them, a passionate group of student volunteers truly can fight food waste and hunger in our community.
Faith Jones, Joshua Brooks and Andrew Dearth, SUFRN Student Leadership.
