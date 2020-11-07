SCOTT STRAUB
As I continue to read about the ongoing “negotiations” between Anthem and Valley Health, I can’t help but recall my recent experiences with Valley Health. Two years ago, my youngest daughter was admitted to the Winchester hospital due to high blood pressure associated with preeclampsia. The doctors performed an emergency C-section and delivered a baby boy (Atticus). He lived for six days, only ever knowing the NICU, and on the seventh day he died in his parents’ arms. The grief lingers to this day.
Shortly after that, my wife had routine surgery (at the Valley Health Surgical Center). She got a blood clot and had a major stroke which paralyzed the right side of her body. Almost two years later, she is still partially disabled and unable to do things most people take for granted like open a jar of peanut butter or walk normally. I have added “caregiver” to the list of hats I wear.
And now, Valley Health, under the leadership of new president Mark Nantz, wants to disenfranchise my family from being able to use our health insurance “in network.”
I’ve been a community member of Winchester for about 30 years. One of my fondest memories of a doctor’s visit was at Amherst Family Practice back in the early 1990s. The memory isn’t about me, but about an elderly farmer who was in front of me at the checkout counter. This farmer, in his well-worn overalls, was submitting his paperwork for processing to the cashier. The young lady reviewed his account on the computer and very eloquently, very gently advised the farmer that he had an outstanding balance of $70. Then, with equal eloquence and grace, she asked him if he would like to pay “something” on that while he was in the office. The farmer’s hand trembled as he put his hand in his overalls and pulled out three one-dollar bills. He pondered how much he had in his hand and peeled off a single dollar bill to hand to the cashier. She graciously accepted his offer without making a fuss or making him feel embarrassed or awkward about the transaction. The way that Amherst Family Practice treats their patients made an impression on me. And that’s what I love about Winchester.
But Valley Health’s aggressive posturing in its negotiations is threatening to many members of our community and certainly diminishes the goodwill and reputation it has built up over the years. Today, Valley Health is targeting 20% of its customer base. Who will it target tomorrow? The Board of Directors may wish to take a moment to reflect on the heavy-handed measures they are visiting upon their patients and customers. I would encourage them to put people before profit, especially during these extremely uncertain times. I would also encourage other Anthem policy holders to write in and share their thoughts on this fiasco.
Scott Straub is a Frederick County resident.
I, too, was a recent patient in the hospital. I know for a fact that they charge the insurance companies for things you do not get or even need. They need to be investigated.
Winchester Medical Center Profits:
2000 $11,917,127
2001 $ 4,262,944
2002 $25,868,766
2003 $35,113,921
2004 $46,711,931
2005 $54,346,679
2006 $57,422,789
2007 $66,617,961
2008 $ 9,500,911
2009 $53,757,390
2010 $53,104,420
2011 $62,029,246
2012 $50,522,325
2013 ???
2014 ???
2015 $71,439,119
2016 $58,416,060
2017 ???
2018 $78,884,579
