Back in the day, Teri Merrill wrote a regular column in The Star, all about gardening. For folks who love the feel of rich earth between their fingers, Mrs. Merrill provided trenchant tips and advice.
Alas, her focus and topic have changed. Don't get me wrong: Mrs. Merrill is still gardening, but only figuratively these days. She no longer plants, but simply pulls . . . weeds she deems far too conservative for hers or anybody's liking.
Her latest targets du jour were the Catholic bishops who voted by a 3-1 margin to essentially call out American Catholics who say they are devout congregants who oppose abortion personally, but continue to support this abhorrent practice in the political realm. This group includes, most notably, politicians who, as the saying goes, "want their cake and eat it, too." In other words, the likes of President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi want it both ways — their way.
Now I would call that the height of hypocrisy. Funny thing, though, in Mrs. Merrill's book, it is the American bishops who are guilty not only of hypocrisy but also of politicizing the issue. She would much prefer these men of the cloth to focus on "climate change, social justice, election theft by right-wing legislators (?), quality public schools, health care access, and income inequality." Aren't these, rather than abortion, truly political issues?
Not when you view the right to life as Mrs. Merrill does. As noted in a screed published this past Monday, she maintains "the right to life encompasses so much more than what Catholic bishops would have us believe. And that's a right to live in a safe, clean world with access to affordable housing, jobs that pay a living wage, freedom from gun violence" and so on and so forth.
The contradictory rub here should be obvious: How can anyone avail him or herself of these American Dream-like desires when they have been denied the most basic of all the unalienable rights granted man by a beneficent God — the right to live and seek one's way in the world? How can a person pursue happiness when said pursuit is snuffed out in the womb?
As slavery was to the 19th century, abortion is to the 20th and 21st — the greatest (and, sadly, most divisive) moral issue our time. Thus, for Mrs. Merrill to minimize the ultimate (and, really, ONLY) consequence of this ghastly act — the denial of life to the Innocent, the most vulnerable among us, unborn children — is a stunner, plainly and simply.
There is an old saying that frankly states "there are none so blind as those who will not see." Apparently, as she professes to be a "former" Catholic, Mrs. Merrill stopped "seeing" a long time ago. And now she requests, or rather demands, willful blindness of us all.
There are many words I might use to describe this lamentable mindset, but I'll eschew them all in favor of "tragic" and "sad."
Adrian O'Connor is a resident of Stephens City.
The way to reducing (you'll never completely end them) abortions is to reduce unwanted pregnancies. And the way to that end is clear: female education and empowerment, and contraception.
Great to read Adrian again.
What a mean-spirited letter.
Excuse me Robin, but “life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness” only meant white males who owned property. Women were not included. Certainly not slaves, and a whole lot of people who weren’t white male property owners.
You can wail about using birth control but the Bishops do everything they can to Not support any programs like the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, or any social programs that provide family planning option to poor and underserved women.
You want to lower abortion? You want to close abortion clinics? Stop voting Republican. They are Not pro life. They raise money on it. They do not support any social programs to help poor or underserved women or new mothers.
60% of the nation believes in the right of women to choose. You can’t force your moral or religious beliefs on a population that doesn’t agree.
Bravo, Adrian, for stating the obvious, or what should be obvious to everyone in our country: the right to life. To quote from our Declaration of Independence:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. The right to life – and that includes the life of the unborn child.
As a woman, I am very tired of hearing women talk about their right “to choose” – to choose to abort their own unborn child, for their own “health”. Today, there are many ways to avoid pregnancy – so why haven’t these women, when touting their right “to choose” to kill their child, bothered to use one of the many varieties of contraception available to them?
And please, spare me the “rape and incest” excuse, which is less than 2% of abortions. Most are what are called “convenience” abortions. Or worse, partial birth abortions and the selling of baby-parts to the highest bidder, as they do in Planned Parenthood.
Ms. Merrill has become what my mother would have termed a “wild-eyed, left-wing liberal”, for whom the lives of children don’t count. Shame on you, Ms. Merrill.
Thank you, Adrian, for reminding us about the truly important values we seem to be forgetting as a country.
Sorry Adrian, holding a personal religious view and representing the citizens who elected you is not hypocrisy.
[thumbup][thumbup]
People who believe abortion is bad shouldn't have abortions. If the bishops want to involve themselves in politics, they can do with after-tax dollars like the rest of us.
Don’t pay much attention to Mr. O’Connor. The bishops are back peddling anyway. Remember, wallowing in the mud with the Republican Party because it “claims” to be pro life-it’s not-puts the Church at odds with any social action programs-Republicans don’t support them-that could really lower abortion numbers naturally and close clinics due to lack of business.
82% of Catholics have no moral issue with birth control. Church leaders are more than happy to bunch family planning and abortion in the same evil pot.
There you go. A bunch of celibate old men who wear dresses, don’t need to involve themselves in the health care of women. Unfortunately, they believe they have that right.
There are so many more important issues in the world that could occupy their time than knocking women in line.
Yikes... just yikes....
Yeah, the irony of the title itself. And to pound carbon into the steel, these are the same people who believe any thoughts other than those that adhere to their religious views of the world deserve disdain and punishment. Sound like any other groups with whom we've recently been at war? There is no world view except my religious world view. It will be our ending.
[thumbup][thumbup]
