In 1986, President Ronald Reagan nominated Jeff Sessions to become a federal judge. When testimony indicated Sessions had made racist remarks, the Senate Judiciary Committee killed the appointment. In 1996 and three times thereafter, with the aforementioned racism not being a disqualifying factor in the state of Alabama, Sessions was elected to the United States Senate.
On Feb. 28, 2016, at a Trump rally in Madison, Alabama, Sessions donned a red MAGA cap and with great fanfare became the first sitting senator to endorse Donald Trump to become president. Traveling the country with Trump, Sessions added legitimacy to the reality star's presidential bid.
Due to Sessions' loyalty and a record indicating he and Trump were kindred spirits, Trump appointed Sessions to be his attorney general. Sessions did not disappoint. Obamacare was challenged, voter suppression was encouraged, environmental regulations were ignored and the punishing policy of separating immigrant children from their parents was implemented. Yes, Trump and Sessions had made a good deal.
But then, from somewhere deep within the attorney general's soul, a spark of integrity kindled. Because he was implicated in the ongoing "Russia meddling" investigation, Sessions recused himself. In a Trump New York minute the bromance was over. Policy be damned. Did Sessions not know that first and foremost he had been appointed to make the Justice Department Trump's legal team? (Think William Barr.) Sessions had to go.
Hell hath no fury like "The Donald" scorned. Reports came from the White house that Trump was irritated with the "dumb southerner," causing Trump to dub the diminutive Sessions "Mr. Magoo." Months of this cringe-worthy personal and professional degradation continued, but it failed to prompt Sessions' voluntary resignation. So finally Trump asked for it, and Sessions' dream job was gone.
"The Donald" giveth and "The Donald" also taketh away. Sessions is not the only one who has failed to appreciate the consequences of betraying a Faustian bargain with Trump. Nineteen-year-old Alicia Machado was thrilled to become Trump's Miss Universe, but when the beauty queen gained a couple pounds, she became "Miss Piggy." Adult film star Stormy Daniels and Trump agreed to an afternoon "tryst," but when the $130,000 hush money payment became public, Daniels became "Horseface." Gordon Sunderland gave $1,000,000 to the Trump Inaugural Committee in exchange for becoming Ambassador to the European Union, but when Sunderland uttered the words quid pro quo, he became a "never Trumper," a.k.a. "human scum."
Even Trump's "generals" were not spared his retribution. General "Mad Dog" Mattis agreed to be Defense Secretary, but after disagreeing with Trump, the highly decorated Marine became "the world's most overrated general." Gold Star father, General John Kelly, Trump's Chief of Staff, was "missing in action" after he criticized Trump.
There but for the grace of Donald Trump go all who worship at the altar of Trump. Should any find themselves in need of grace from "The Chosen One," they will soon discover that grace is not the foundation of this self-proclaimed deity.
Donald Sears is a Winchester resident.
