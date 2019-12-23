Be ‘as wise as serpents and harmless as doves’
MARILYN HENNING
To Star writer Louis Knapp: If you think your hateful letter is going to convince anyone to change I just want you to know that it was people like you who made me go independent instead of Republican as I had been.
I realize there are lots of nice classy Republicans that could put me to shame. Look at Trump now in the paper for making fun of a 16-year-old girl who is fighting for climate change. He is like a child that gets upset whenever someone gets more attention then him. Remember how he compared his inauguration to Barack Obama’s. No wonder the world leaders make fun of him.
There are lots of good Republicans who could fill that position. Let them impeach him and get one of these other people or let Mike Pence become president. At least he is not an embarrassment to the nation.
Remember also that most if not all the witnesses in the impeachment process were Republicans. There are lots of Republicans who want to protect this country. The Republican are losing support because only a few of them will stand up against the crazy things Trump does.
The Republicans accuse Democrats of things they are guilty of because they expect everyone to be the same way. If Obama or another non-Republican president acted the way Trump does they would not have waited this long to impeach him.
They talk about fake news all the time but they are the ones making up fake news. I was talking to a Republican lady one day. She must have thought I was still Republican. We were talking about Canada and she said she was going to move there if Michelle Obama won the election. She asked me what I was going to do. I said “nothing,” as she isn’t running. Michelle has said that so many times in interviews.
Then there is like their stance on guns. They only quote half of the Second Amendment. So many are so obsessed with guns and they spread the lie that Democrats are trying to take their guns away from them. The Democrats have said over and over that they are not trying to take guns away, but have some sensible controls.
Police in some communities have said that during an event like that how would they know who the real shooter is. It could make things a lot worse rather then help. I believe that holding a gun is like putting a target on yourself unless you are in a police uniform.
I don’t think some of the sheriffs in Virginia are being wise in what they say about gun sanctuaries and who they will hire. We need to be wise as serpents and harmless as doves. People need to read Proverbs and Ecclesiates (in the Bible) and decide which group they want to be in. Using our brains can be more powerful then guns.
Marilyn Henning is a resident of Winchester.
(4) comments
Somebody got into the Christmas punch a little early........
Marilyn Henning, your basic mistake is in thinking you are Republican. Your are not. Your comments are emotional in nature and you value "pretty" over effective. You would never make a soldier or a fighter like Mike Tyson. Check out the song "Smiling Faces" on YouTube. It describes your heroes who pick your pocket while stealing you blind.
History, unless it goes the way of statues, will prove that real government corruption, to the highest levels, began with President Obama. And no, despite what she says, I am not yet convinced that Michelle won’t run. There is no one out there for her to compete except President Trump. And I don’t say that because I believe that she is capable of the job, but only because of her popularity with the Left.
"If Obama or another non-Republican president acted the way Trump does they would not have waited this long to impeach him."
So far detached from reality in what is going on today and its not her fault as she must be a main stream media, CNN or MSNBC news watcher.
President Trump is working in an environment that would be comparable to waters filled with piranhas.
Thank God that he sent President Trump to expose to all how corrupt our government is and there is no doubt he is doing his best to drain this swamp!
The man keeps fulfilling his campaign promises with all the resistance!
President Trump's unprecedented rallies attendance speaks volumes that 2020 will be a landslide victory!
