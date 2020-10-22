DONALD SEARS
Hello, my name is Don, and I suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. For those who have been spared the effects of this malady, bear with me as I try to explain how this insidious abnormality took root in my brain.
Please understand that spinal cord injury robbed me of the ability to maintain a normal gait. Lack of nerve innervation prevents me from lifting my left leg, forcing me to hip hike to bring the leg forward. Knowing the difficulty of just putting one foot in front of the other, journalist Serge Kovaleski became an inspiration to me. Despite his debilitating condition, he ventured out into the world and tried to make a difference. Kovaleski is the reporter who disputed Donald Trump’s lies about thousands of Muslims celebrating in New Jersey after 9/11. For that, Trump “hit back” at Kovaleski, belittling the reporter by mimicking his disability. I shuddered to think that were I important enough, or brave enough, to have challenged Trump, as did Kovaleski, Trump would have used my disability to mock me. Upon that realization, I succumbed to TDS, and despite my wish to be a better person, Trump had breached the walls of my psyche.
In an ironic twist, Trump “used” a disability, bone spurs, to evade military service. Reportedly, he was heard to say that only “suckers” and “losers” fight and die for their country, even asking, “What’s in it for them?” Such cynicism took my mind beyond its ability to cope, and TDS wormed its way further into my head.
Many have proven to be more forgiving than I. Numerous short men, despite their accomplishments, don’t mind being labeled “Little.” Some women — plump, thin, “low-IQ,” brilliant, plain or beautiful — ignore Trump’s degradation of their sex. Desecrating the Bible by using it as a political prop gets a pass from Evangelical Christians. Republicans/Conservatives unashamedly reconfigure their beliefs to accommodate Trumpism.
And consider vets who proudly don MAGA hats, even as Trump questions John McCain’s heroism, James Mattis’s service or the Khan family’s sacrifice. Their ability to rationalize, overlook or excuse Trumpism should inspire me to do the same, but alas, no. My TDS is only exacerbated when I realize it’s not within me to be so gracious.
I was born the year Franklin Roosevelt died. My, how times have changed. If Joe Biden’s problems with stuttering are not off-limits to Trump, one can only imagine how Trump would relish mocking a polio-stricken Democrat. But there I go again. Sadly, the TDS makes me just like Trump.
I worry that out there others, too, are suffering in this age of Trump. Hopefully November 3rd will bring relief. The last four years have been difficult, and I fear not only for my mental health, but also for the mental health of our nation should Trumpism be validated by Trump’s re-election.
Thank you for your indulgence as I’ve talked this through. If you have similar anxieties, please vote, and perhaps together we can “Make America BETTER Again.”
(2) comments
Thank you. It's appalling we have citizens who ignore such things.Everything is about retaining power. They were silent in his racism and white supremacy, his sexual predatory behavior, his juvenile tweets, his cruelty, his corruption, his lies.
Vote Blue!
Restore decency and rid us all from the "crazy bigoted uncle"
