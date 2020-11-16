DAVID SPARKMAN
I remember the disappointment I had when after the election of ‘08 the usual jokes about the President of the United States stopped cold. We had always made jokes about the President, regardless of party because we liked to laugh. But with Obama, the jokes stopped. It was the beginning of the end of a united America.
Today the mainstream media cannot find any positive news about our county that might reflect well on our leadership. The news is there, but we have to turn off the angry, accusative mainstream channels and look elsewhere for a little hope for our country.
We have become like Europe, where fans of different soccer teams get into physical fights. We cannot acknowledge the good in others, but must tear down the other side.
On the right side we do still joke about the “Your fired” aspect of President Trump. We cheer America’s success at peace in the Middle East. We anticipate the quick return from the over-the-top fear over the virus. Biden’s call for civility is nice, but rather hollow when strong-armed suppression of voting places kills transparency, and rules are rewritten overnight to favor cheating.
We are told that what we see is not significant and does not change the outcome. But we suspect that the little that we see hides the 90% that we cannot see. The constant attacks of the last foue years shows that the left is determined to win regardless of rules or civility. We hope and pray there is a way back, but all we are hearing is propaganda.
David Sparkman is a resident of Frederick County.
The jokes stopped? I'm sure the numbnuts here just laughed and laughed at the new "black house" comments. And laughed some more when our first lady was called an "ape in heels." They are still giggling at the racist birther conspiracy theory promoted by the yucker in chief who is now losing not only his office, but his grasp on reality. And to say those who oppose this goon....all 5 plus million of them...don't have a sense of humor? We're still laughing at the time Sparky was just positive that Obama wouldn't leave office in a peaceful manner...remember that knee slapper Sparks?
The mesmerized reactionaries of the radical right seeking "hope" in the dictatorial authoritarianism of Donald Trump are like toddlers playing with a hand grenade. It's incredible to see the naivete' of these simpleton totalitarian worshipers as they willingly seek an end to our 245 years of democracy. Donald Trump understands, even if they do not, that he absolutely must remain in power or face a tsunami of criminal prosecutions for his countless acts of fraud, larceny, bribery, and abuse of power. In the words of Gary Trudeau: "Always bet on the cornered rat".
[thumbup][thumbup]
First paragraph: total horse hockey. Second paragraph the same. Third-? Yes, we have become confrontational, starting about the time the Republican Senate refused to confirm Merrit Garland--and now we have Judge Amy in record time and a totally amoral Moscow Mitch in control of the Senate. Peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved by kowtowing to Israel & conservative Christians and awaiting a biblical Armageddon like a blushing bride. But Sparkman's conclusion that our loss of civility hangs on the progressive left is beyond outrageous. Don't forget the lies, death at Charlottesville, insults to the handicapped, calls to punch out protestors, wholesale larceny and auction of government assets, and completely baseless (yes, COMPLETLY BASELESS) charges of fraud and treachery regarding the election. Finally, don't forget that Trump's pathologic narcissism compelled him (because he was too weak and ignorant to act appropriately) to lie to our citizens throughout the spring and summer about the viral pandemic which will ultimately kill more Americans than World War II. This is WHY over 5 million Americans have decided it's time for a change.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Yeah, Sparky! Stop worrying about things like voter fraud and the Left's complete lack of humor (unless it's mocking any and all things conservative)! Show's over, accept the (in)valid results, nothing to see, move along, etc... Remember the Left is the party of righteousness and purity, i.e. virtually infallible! They are Big Gov't's "chosen ones", dontchaknow!
"United we stand, divided we fall" coming from a Leftist? Gag me with a spoon. [rolleyes]
"Their basic argument is this was a conspiracy so vast & so successful that there's no evidence of it. Now if that's true, I really want to know who the people are who pulled this off. We need to hire them at the CIA." says "leftist" John Bolton. Gag away.
Give it up Sparky. Let anyone who committed fraud pay the consequences and get on with your life. You're not a serious advocate of democracy you're a chaos agent bent on dividing Americans and we will not be divided by the likes of you. United we stand divided we fall.
