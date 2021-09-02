"A hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with his freedom" — Bob Dylan
With the atrocities and heinous crimes of terrorist attacks on 9/11/2001, the World Trade Center were decimated. However, first responders, fire, police and rescue, medical, military, ministerial, Trade Center employees, flight passengers/crew, citizens, etc. encapsulated the dedication, diligence, and unwavering energy to save many lives.
Among the men and women killed on Sept. 11 were many first responders who were at the World Trade Center to assist those trapped and injured by the attacks.
The deaths include 23 New York City police officers, 37 Port Authority officers, and 343 members of the New York City fire department. Exemplifying heroism, first responders worked relentlessly day and night while losing many colleagues.
At Ground Zero they endured grueling shifts and dangerous conditions as they looked for survivors and searched for remains.
A myriad of doctors, nurses, police, parishioners and citizens tended to the injured, and provided love and support.
Frank De Martini, a construction manager, and coworker Pablo Ortiz, of Port Authority, survived the impact of the aircraft in the North Tower, and rather that seeking safe haven, began helping over 50 people to safety. They opened doors and stuck elevators, cleared the dilapidated offices, and meandered employees though the fire, dust and devastation to refuge.
With smoke filled air, nearly 500 thousand survivors were transported through the harbor by more that 100 vessels, tugboats, fishing boats, and ships normally offering dinner cruises. Although there was trepidation, cuts and shock, they made it to safer, tranquil locations.
When American Airlines Flight 77 hit the Pentagon at 9:37 am, Lt. Colonel/Army Nurse Pat Horoho and cohorts tended to over 75 injured. And the epitome of heroism was the passengers of Flight 93 — Todd Beamer, Mark Bingham, Tom Burnett, and Jeremy Glick — who decided to fight the hijackers instructed to send the pernicious missile to its target at the White House or Capitol. These brave Americans diverted the plane to a field in Shanksville, PA, leading to demise of all airplane passengers/crew, yet saving countless lives in Washington.
Burnett told his wife, a flight attendant "I know we're all going to die. There's three of us who are going to do something about it. I love you, honey."
With consternation and despondency we acknowledge 13 U.S. service members killed in an Aug. 26 suicide bombing attack near Kabul's International Airport.
Marine Corps corporals included David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas; Rylee J. McCollum, 20, Jackson, Wyoming; Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA;Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, CA; Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska; Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana; Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri; Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, CA.
Marine Corps sergeants included: Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, CA; Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah; Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts.
The remaining victims were U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee and Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio
As a nation we should exemplify leadership, character, dedication, strength and wisdom. We need to love and support one another and our country. Heed and practice President John F. Kennedy's poignant, reverberating words:
“Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”
Doug Strosnider is a resident of Winchester.
