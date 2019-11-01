My name is Brian Hester and I’m running for the Frederick County School Board Member-at-Large seat.
I was born and raised in the Winchester/Frederick County area where I graduated from Handley High School. I graduated from Randolph-Macon College and Shenandoah University where I received my MBA. I’m a graduate of the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management and just last year completed the FCPS 101 Program through the Frederick County Public Schools. If elected I would be the only sitting board member to have fully graduated this program.
I have been married to my wife, Mary Kay, for 13 years and we have three lovely daughters, ages, 11, 9 and 3. Our two oldest daughters are enrolled in Frederick County Public Schools and our youngest will be soon. I’m currently a commercial banker in Winchester where I have been for the past 10 years.
My wife and I are involved with our daughter’s activities and are regularly volunteering for school actives. I’m a member of the Apple Pie Ridge Bright Futures Advisory Board, an Executive Board member for Grafton Integrated Health Network, and a member of the Winchester Rotary Club.
We moved to Frederick County six years ago knowing that the local school system would meet each of our daughters’ unique needs. You usually can find us at the soccer field on the weekends, where our oldest daughter plays travel soccer.
A few key areas of focus should I be elected are the following:
1. Teacher Retention
2. Special Education Resources & Staffing
3. Continued Technical Education Growth
4. Open Communication with Board of Supervisors
5. Quarterly Teacher Focus Groups
I’m not running for anything other than the children! If elected, I pledge to give the entire salary that a current School Board Member makes, which is $5,700, back to the Frederick County Education Foundation for one yearly scholarship, and a minimum of 10 teacher grants that will be awarded each year as long as I am a current School Board member.
I have knowledge, drive, and desire to make our school system the best it can be. Frederick County is growing at a very rapid pace and our children are the future! I wish everyone running for the School Board the best of luck, but at the end of the day our priorities and visions are not the same. You can trust that I will remain focused on issues at hand pertaining to the Frederick County Public Schools and nothing else.
School Board seats are non-party affiliated, and that’s the way it should be! I haven’t backed myself with any party nor have I piggybacked on anyone else’s campaign because at the end of the day ... it’s all about the children!
I’m proud to have the endorsements of the Frederick County Education Association, School Board member Jay Foreman, County Supervisor Bob Wells as well as many teachers and residents.
I hope you can vote Brian Hester on Nov. 5!
