Mr. Brian Hester,
Sir, I am writing you a response to your performance during the Frederick County School Board meeting on Feb. 1. I was in attendance and spoke during the public comment section.
Sir, I am honestly confused as to whether you actually listened to the public comments or the comments of your colleague Mr. Bradley Comstock. Mr. Comstock spoke of integrity, ethics, and unity on the board. Your comments that followed can be summarized as a personal attack of fellow board members and a hypocritical rant against parents.
Mr. Hester, are you that tone deaf? You don’t want your children used as political pawns? Parents expressed exactly that concern during the public comments section. We don’t want our children to be pawns in a political argument between four school board members and Gov. Youngkin. Worse yet, it appears to many that this School Board sees our children as nothing more than a source of money to fill their coffers with. I am praying that our board is not so addicted to COVID relief money that they are purposely keeping our children masked to continue to receive those funds.
The next matter that I need to address are your actions once that meeting was adjourned. Sir, your actions were not appropriate for an elected official. As a member of the School Board, you are surely aware that your actions should reflect the values that we wish to instill in our students. Among these values, honesty, integrity, and accountability are paramount. Your behavior violated at the very least two of those. There is no integrity or accountability in fleeing a process server. What message does that teach the students of Frederick County? Do you think that you have done your position on that board any honor to that point?
Sir, you are lucky that you were served by a private process server rather than a sworn law enforcement officer. Had you been served by a sworn law enforcement officer, you would have been charged with evading service. That is a class 1 misdemeanor under Virginia code. Your unwillingness to submit to being served with legal documents originating from the Frederick County Circuit Court is well documented. It was captured on a dozen cellphones in that room. It will not only make it nearly impossible to get reelected to your position, but it is going to be the grounds that many parents will be using to call for your resignation. This county does not reward lawless behavior. Your actions will draw the anger of many people of this law-abiding community.
Sir, I am a fair man, I want to inform you that I will be seeking your recall, so that someone who represents the values and sensibilities of this community, may fill that seat on the board. I am asking that you now consider the children of this county. You made your comments Tuesday night about Brian Hester and not the children of Frederick County. By now you must have realized that the parents and children of this county deserve better representation.
I am calling on you to show us the integrity and accountability that you declined to show us Tuesday night and announce your resignation.
David T. Braithwaite Jr.
On behalf of concerned parents of Frederick County
What, exactly, did Mr. Hester say? I'm just seeing ad hominem attacks and an alluding to violence per angry parents. We're headed to 1 million dead. It was the GOP that was accusing the Demoratic Party of death panels when trying to get the ACA passed. Are we back to that bunk again?
Calm down, товарищ. Don't you have a Russian embassy event to attend?
