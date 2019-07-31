She’s at it again, Ms. Robina! Blasting the Economic Development Authority for its misuse of funds. It’s just too bad she is ignorant of the EDA funding mechanisms.
A little history lesson for Ms. Robina and for others out there who are not aware of how the EDA has worked over these past 15 years.
Ralph Shockey, may he rest in peace, was instrumental in transferring a $1.2 million endowment from the expired group of the IDA (Industrial Development Association) to Jim Deskins to form our present EDA. Deskins then grew that $1.2 million seed money into another $1 million with the development and sale of Hope Drive properties. That $2 million became $3.5 million with Industrial Revenue Bond fees and real estate transactions. These fees continue as an ongoing revenue stream to the EDA with approximately $300,000 a year.
To this point it can be clearly stated that the Winchester taxpayers are NOT funding EDA activities.
The EDA’s mission is to have a long-term outlook on projects that will be able to have a positive impact on the city for years to come. This is why the EDA has taken on the rehab and renovation of the Taylor Hotel, a true catalyst for growth and investment in the downtown area.
This is the same reason the EDA is engaged in the projects on Cameron/Piccadilly and Kent/ Piccadilly — to generate positive growth and private investments in Winchester. Investments that will create long-term tax benefits to our city.
There is always a place for oversight of government functions, but the repetitive and baseless attacks by Robina against the EDA are counterproductive. It also shows a willingness to ignore what the EDA has accomplished as it continues to operate with sound practices and good guidance from its directors/staff/board members.
The reality is real-estate dealings take time and involve many layers of concerted efforts to bring projects to fruition. The EDA has and will continue engaging our community in advancing Winchester’s economy and bettering our neighborhoods. The end game in all this is that we are working toward a vibrant and lively community that is prepared for the future.
Please, Robina, “stay in your lane.”
(3) comments
Mr. Toan - I have been very active in Winchester since 1990, have rehabbed a number of Old Town buildings including the entire block of Boscawen between Loudoun and Indian Alley, and more recently a building on Cameron Street, in addition to my Loudoun/Piccadilly corner building which is one of the anchors of the Mall. I AM in my lane! During all that time, I have watched the EDA make repeated mistakes, and smiled as Jim Deskins tried to take the credit for my Boscawen renovations - when he had absolutely nothing to do with it. It was a business decision made on my own, with my own money. What I have been seeing over the last few years is very little in the way of improved tax revenues, while a lot of taxpayers' money has been spent. I note you specified Winchester taxpayers. How disingenuous of you. The money you use comes from ALL taxpayers - local, state and federal. I'll stay in my lane, and YOU, Mr. Toan, make more of an effort to have more oversight on the EDA staff - so we don't end up in the same situation as the Front Royal EDA, with millions embezzled. Please.
"Stay in your lane" is an insulting comment.
Yes, she should.
