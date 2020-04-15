Dear Friends of Highland Food Pantry,
We hope you and your family remain healthy at home. We are happy to report that thanks to the tireless efforts of our Executive Director Jenny Callis and our faithful volunteers, Highland has been able to maintain our regular hours during this unprecedented time of social distancing and increasing need of our food insecure neighbors. Although our hours remain the same (Tuesday 9-11:30 a.m. and 6-7:30 p.m.), our manner of distribution has changed. Clients are asked to stay outside and to pick up prepacked boxes of food. In order to reduce the number of volunteers needed, each family gets the same assortment of food. We are sad to not have the face-to-face contact with our neighbors, but in the short term, this seems to be the best way to safely provide much-needed food to them.
The amount of food being distributed has increased significantly. On April 7 we packed 248 boxes for 171 families. In the last two weeks of March more than 60 families who have not previously asked for assistance from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank pantries came to Highland for food for the first time. Additionally, one of our largest food donation programs, the Postal Workers Food Drive, has been cancelled. Quite simply, we anticipate spending more money for food to meet the need in our community.
There are two ways you can help. Financial donations are the most effective because it allows us to purchase in larger quantities with volume discounts. You can send checks to Highland Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1762, Winchester, VA 22604 or you can donate on our webpage at https://www.highlandpantrywinc.org. The donate button is at the bottom of the page.
We are also accepting food donations. Pantry volunteers will be at the pantry on Thursday, April 16th and Thursday, April 23rd between 1 and 4 p.m. The physical address of the pantry is 446 Highland Ave., Winchester. The drop-off location will be behind the church building on Kern Street.
We are working cooperatively with other community agencies to meet our neighbors’ needs. We are grateful for the collaboration with those agencies and for all of you who have been active supporters of Highland Food Pantry.
