The time has passed when it will be possible for competing factions to reach consensus on the president’s worth. Too many of us have retreated behind our walls and now resort to hurling expletives at one another. A verdict on the Trump presidency will not be reached until, in years to come, cooler heads will have had the benefit of hindsight to render a rational judgement.
Regardless of the opinions any of us might have of Donald Trump, he has achieved the status of world leader. As such, he will be judged in relation to all who have held positions of power. That will place him on a continuum between the best and worst history has to offer. Most would agree that’s somewhere between Adolph Hitler, a one, and Abraham Lincoln, a ten.
Doris Kearns Goodwin’s “Team of Rivals” documents how Lincoln appointed the best and brightest, even if they were his rivals, to help govern our nation through its greatest crisis. William Shirer’s “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich” documents how Hitler depended on sycophants to plan and carry out his “final solution.” Ensconced in the future, historians will be able to objectively rate Trump’s choice of advisers.
Speeches reveal a leader’s inner soul. Lincoln’s Second Inaugural asked America to “bind up our wounds” and to practice “malice toward none” and “charity for all.” Hitler touted Aryan supremacy and exaggerated the faults of his scapegoats. What will Trump’s speeches reveal to future generations?
Using criteria such as the above, historians awarded FDR a solid nine, whereas Syria’s Bushar Al Assad will be lucky to get a two. Donald Trump’s record, too, will face such scrutiny. No matter what anyone says today, historians will assign him a place in history.
We can be sure that even then all will not be in agreement. Seventy-two years after Hitler’s death, marchers in Charlottesville were flying Nazi flags and chanting his propaganda, “blood and soil.” For one hundred years after Lincoln’s death, the “solid” South voted Democrat--Lincoln was a Republican.
But let that bide. We could use historians’ criteria today. Each time the president does or says something, we could rate it Lincolnesque, Hitler-like or somewhere in between. Jotting down a number each time, by November we could use their average to determine how we would vote in the upcoming election. No American president should ever sink below a five, and anything eight or above denotes greatness. A seven is certainly adequate. Thus a person’s vote could be based on data he/she accumulated throughout this year of the Trump presidency.
Disclaimer — The above was written in as neutral a fashion as possible. Any opinion of the president the reader may have inferred from the article, either positive or negative, is due to the biases brought to the reading. Whether Donald Trump belongs higher or lower on a historical scale of one to ten is left to the sole discretion of the one doing the evaluating.
