After reviewing the many new projects being proposed for the Historic District, I am concerned about the parking, traffic and congestion issues in a very small number of blocks that will result if there is not proper coordination between agencies.
In my view, this is exacerbated by the fact that the B-1 business district does not have any parking space requirements in the city ordinance for B-1 building construction.
Currently, there are four projects contemplated in the Historic District, plus the parking over-flow from the Cork Street senior living-center recently approved. Should all of these projects come to fruition, there will be a serious parking shortage within a six-block area.
Lynx Ventures/Glaize project: The two blocks, containing 165 apartments, including 41 two-bedroom apartments, and 8,000 square feet of commercial space will easily require 230-250 spaces for vehicles; the parking facility proposed is only for 167 spaces. Where will the +/- 65 extra spaces needed come from?
Epicc Lofts: One block away from the Lynx project, the Lofts indicate 47 apartments, of which 11 are two-bedrooms, plus one retail space. This will easily require 65-plus parking spaces, with only 45 on-site (earlier drawings showed fewer spaces). Where will be 20-plus spaces needed be accommodated? The George Washington parking facility, with a capacity of 462 spaces is already 81 percent rented, leaving only 88 spaces for the general public, tourists etc.
Sarah Zane Fire Hall: Only one block away from the Lynx project, this proposed project, with 20 apartments, of which five would be two-bedroom, will actually eliminate 10 current parking spaces in the back of the Fire Hall, while generating a need for some 60-70 parking spaces.
Closure of Boscawen: This would eliminate five well-used spaces between the Mall and Indian Alley.
Cork Street senior center over-flow: This 193-bed facility, with in-house spa, beauty salon, and health-care services, will generate a need for parking well in excess of capacity. They have already announced that there will be “satellite parking in the four downtown autoparks with free shuttle service”.
The July 2019 Monthly Parking Report for the Winchester Parking Authority shows that the four covered garages are already heavily rented and utilized, with fewer than 300 parking spaces total left for the general public and all visitors, including tourists. The above projects, should they all materialize, will generate a need far in excess of that number.
This would be in addition to the additional traffic congestion generated — Cameron, Piccadilly, Boscawen, and Cork already handle quite a bit at peak times.
Please, City Council, look before you leap — ask the Winchester Parking Authority to do a detailed analysis of the projects’ impact on the parking facilities. A detailed traffic count for the district’s streets would also be a good idea. Too much traffic with too few parking spaces available can only result in a dampening effect on the thriving tourist and commercial activities that the Historic District already enjoys.
