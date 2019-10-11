Last year, there was an uncharacteristic silence in the Shenandoah Valley as the much-anticipated October reenactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek was canceled.
Now, all that has changed. There has been an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the many public announcements by the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation that it has resumed a full schedule of reenactment activities and events. In the past, the Foundation’s annual reenactments have been a highlight of the Shenandoah Valley’s unique culture and place in history. The events have attracted thousands of participants, spectators and supporters from across the country and from Europe and Canada.
“Our voices were heard,” declared a disappointed reenactor in a recent letter to the Foundation, “and we are happy to see the return of a full schedule of events and activities that recognize our history and the unique place Cedar Creek holds in it.”
Several large-scale reenactment organizations and contributing members of the public have echoed the sentiment and have begun formulating their plans to participate in the reenactment and in the lead-up events that the Foundation is scheduling for presentation over the next few weeks. A full schedule will be published shortly.
The Oct. 19, 1864 Battle of Cedar Creek was a pivotal engagement that saw two great armies collide in a dispute over whether the Federal or Confederate forces would control the vital transportation routes and resources of the Shenandoah Valley.
As in previous years, the Foundation’s reenactment is one of the largest and most unique Civil War reenactment events. It takes place on a key portion of the actual battlefield and includes lectures, demonstrations, music, and large-scale reenactments that feature thousands of participants and unique “real time” narration to explain and place the activities in context for the many spectators.
