"You can bend but never break me/ 'Cause it only serves to make me/ More determined to achieve my final goal/ And I come back even stronger/ Not a novice any longer/ Yes, I've paid the price in pain/ ... But look how much I gained/ If I have to, I can do anything/ I am strong/ I am invincible/ I am woman." — Helen Reddy
Over the years, sports in high school and college have been dominated by males. At my alma mater, Virginia Tech, Coach Frank Beamer was instrumental in leading the football program to 27 consecutive bowl appearances. The Hokies rugby team has won consecutive national championships; there are perennial powerhouse wrestlers; and last year (2022) the Hokies men's basketball team won the highly contested ACC championship.
Accolades to last year's men's basketball team, and auspicious teams like those of 1973 and '95 that won the National Invitational Tournaments. The '73 team won four games by a total of 5 points and the Hokies defeated Notre Dame 92-91 on a buzzer-beater by Bobby Stevens in the second overtime of the championship. Myriad of talented Tech basketball players galvanized the Cassell — Jarell Eddie, Dell Curry, Bimbo Coles, and Winchester's own Erick Green!
With excellent coaching, promotions dedication, and recruiting, the day of obscurity in women's sports is ceasing. At Virginia Tech, the girls' softball team in 2021-22 finished with 41 wins and endured to Super Regionals before succumbing to Florida. The women's Hokie student-athletes are formidable in volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, gymnastics, swimming, track and field, etc.
Under the guidance and leadership of Coach Kenny Brooks, and the determination, dedication and tenacity of Virginia Tech women's basketball team, the program catapulted to the final four in the NCAA women's basketball tournament before capitulating to LSU in the semifinals.
Among the milestones reached in a record-shattering season for the lady Hokies basketball team: 1) Highest rank in program history at number four. 2) Georgia Amoore had the program's first-ever triple-double. 3) Liz Kitley broke the program's scoring record of over 2,000 points and is the all-time rebounder. 4) Virginia Tech's first-ever number one seed in NCAA women's tournament. 5) Best overall season record at 31-5. 6) First ACC tournament championship. 7) First run to the final four.
Paraphrasing Coach Brooks: I'm the proudest coach in the country regardless of not achieving the actual prize. The fact they love me as much as they do, that's all that matters. I'm extremely proud of how the team conducted themselves on the court and in the community. Best basketball season not because of 31 wins, but love the way they respect their opponents, the community and Virginia Tech. I absolutely respect this team and they will be very successful in the future.
His comments are a microcosm of the appreciation and love for women's sports at Virginia Tech
Liz Kitley, two-time ACC Woman Player of the Year, and Cayla King will return to Virginia Tech basketball another year with Georgia Amoore and a host of talent coming forth. As Kobe Bryant said: "Turn every set back into a comeback."
Galatians 6-9: "Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up."
Doug Strosnider is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.