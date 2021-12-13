David Gustafson
Imagine playing on a team and the owners hire the opposing coach to run your team.
The new coach rips out equipment, slashes hours, imposes new fees and just does whatever he can to make your life and the life of your fans awful.
The U.S. Postal Service has just such a “coach,” Louis DeJoy. He is slowing the mail and chasing USPS business away to companies in which he and his wife have invested millions.
DeJoy ordered million-dollar sorting machines junked. He has repeatedly increased stamp prices. This Christmas he ordered a surcharge of up to $5 a box. As a small business owner who ships many boxes, I’ve felt this sting. And DeJoy got a $75,000 performance bonus this year.
A good general carries water to his troops — basically gets them what they need. As postmaster general, Dejoy blocked measures to bolster the ranks of mail carriers during the pandemic and capped the pay of additional holiday staff to $11 an hour. With even fast-food outfits giving signing bonuses and having higher starting pay, everything seems to roll downhill to the mail carriers on the street and the clerks in the office.
In summary, I am grateful to the postal employees who somehow get the mail delivered cheerfully and professionally. This is a corps of folks who are largely military veterans and get their mission done even though their “coach” is clearly playing for another team.
I’m asking you to say “thank you” to the valiant people who roar about defying death in 1960s vintage jeeps bringing us Christmas cards and the checks that keep my little business afloat. Be especially kind to the clerks who keep the mail sorted and try to keep a brave face while the present postmaster general is trying to bring down the roof.
DeJoy’s days as postmaster general may be numbered at the Postal Board of Governors next meeting.
David Gustafson is a resident of Middletown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.