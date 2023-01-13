This past November, the Hometown Veteran Heroes Formation Committee — consisting of local community leaders from Winchester/Frederick, Stephens City, Middletown, and Berryville/Clarke County, alongside representatives from the veteran community — started spreading the word about a regional banner project. Our goal is to unite our communities behind a common theme: sacrifice for the greater good. Our hope is that with the new year will come a newfound sense of togetherness, embodied in community support for banners honoring our hometown veteran heroes across the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Although we hope this program will be active and sustainable for many years to come, for our first year each participating locality will be capping orders to help ensure a manageable logistical framework. Each locality plans to display the banners from approximately Memorial Day to Veterans Day 2023. Thereafter, the plan is to store the banners locally in the off season at yet-to-be-determined locations. Subject to regular wear-and-tear, the banners will then be rehung during the same time period in 2024 before being returned to their purchasing sponsors.
The banners will be 30 inches x 60 inches and hung on electric poles throughout each locality at a height of approximately 9 feet to 14 feet from the ground. The qualification for veterans will be that they must have served in one of the six branches of the military — Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Space Force — and they must be, or have been, a resident of the community in which their banner will be hung. The purchasing sponsor may be any person or business that wishes to purchase a banner for their veteran hero. Sponsor information will be displayed at the bottom of the banner.
Individual banners can be purchased for a fixed cost of $200. Orders will be accepted online through the Military Tribute Banners website: https://militarytributebanners.org/virginia/winchester-va-main.html
Orders are on a first-come-first-served basis and will be accepted through March 1, 2023, or as soon as the order cap for each locality is filled, whichever comes first. Specific order information is as follows:
Winchester/Frederick County
- Contact: Adam Packham, adam@heroesontheriver.org, 540-931-8015
- 100 available poles
- Accepted payment methods: PayPal or checks made payable to: Hometown Veteran Heroes LLC, 47 West Jubal Early Drive #140, Winchester, VA 22602
Berryville/Clarke County
- Point of contact: Matt Bass, bass@harrison-johnston.com, 540-535-5425
- 50 available poles
- Accepted payment methods: PayPal or checks made payable to: Hometown Veteran Heroes LLC, 47 West Jubal Early Drive #140, Winchester, VA 22602
Stephens City
- Point of contact: Mariah Smith, mariahcarolsmith@gmail.com
- 32 available poles
- Accepted payment methods: PayPal or checks made payable to: Town of Stephens City, PO Box 250, Stephens City, VA 22655, Memo: Hometown Veteran Heroes
Middletown
- Point of contact: Charles Harbaugh, 540-877-4594, charbaug@su.edu
- 30 available poles
- Accepted payment methods: PayPal or checks made payable to: The Town of Middletown, 7875 Church Street, Middletown, VA 22645, Memo: Middletown Veterans Banner
Hometown Veteran Heroes Committee
