For a group of local community leaders, this November is about those who paved the way for freedom in this great republic. Over the past several months, a collective of like-minded veterans and civilians have been meeting at the crack of dawn, every Wednesday, to discuss a regional banner program to honor our nation’s veterans.
You’ve probably seen these banners before, hanging from light or electric poles in small towns. The faces of selfless sacrifice for country. Some in black and white, but all with the character of the red, white and blue. Against that hallowed backdrop arises the Hometown Veteran Heroes Initiative. With support from the local governing bodies of Winchester, Frederick County, Stephens City, Middletown, Clarke County and Berryville, our local Veterans of Foreign Wars branches, and several veterans support entities, the mission is to enshrine our veteran heroes in the communities they call home.
Using the services of Florida-based Military Tribute Banners and the support of our VFWs, each locality plans to promote orders for individualized banners, with the goal of hanging them from Memorial Day 2023 through Veterans Day 2023, and thereafter at similar intervals. It won’t all be uniform (pun intended), as each locality customizes banner placement for widest community visibility and meets logistical constraints. The point is that we stand together this Veterans Day, unified in support of our Hometown Veteran Heroes.
In the coming weeks and months, details about pricing and order parameters will become available. Keep an eye on the Hometown Veteran Heroes Facebook Page @hometownveteranheroes, and other local media, for more information. We look forward to a bringing our communities together in support of those brave service members who sacrifice to guarantee our freedom in this great nation, the Land of the Free.
The Hometown Veteran Heroes Formation Committee
