JUDITH MELTON
“It is altogether fitting and proper to do this.” So said Abraham Lincoln. Yes, we wish to do Memorial Day right, by paying homage to the fallen. How about we mention a subset of unsung heroes? Like, say, chaplains?
Father Joseph O’Callahan, a priest, was a mild-mannered math teacher at the College of the Holy Cross in the 1940s. He was evidently inspired to join the military though he was older than most of the soldiers. He wanted to “comfort the kids who were going off to war.” Or so he thought.
He was aboard the U.S.S. Franklin on the morning of March 19, 1945, when a Japanese plane descended from the clouds. It dropped two armor-piercing bombs on the Franklin with deadly accuracy. Within minutes, hundreds of sailors were dead, and hundreds more wounded. Father Joseph left his breakfast and ran to the deck to view the carnage. All around him were injured men, riddled with shrapnel and burning alive. He dropped to one knee and said a fast and furious prayer. Then he sprang into action.
He seemed to be everywhere at once. He administered last rites to the dying; comforted the wounded; organized rescue parties to bring up sailors who were trapped below deck; helped to hose down hot magazines and ammunition; threw live bombs overboard, etc. These heroics were done on a perilously slanting, flaming deck.
He stood close by as the younger men defused multiple bombs, including a 500-lb monster that would have annihilated everyone. He moved among the sailors with an almost supernatural calm. This helped greatly to assuage their crippling fear.
Deliverance came in the form of the U.S.S Pittsburgh, along with other vessels. Using an 80-ton cable, the Franklin was towed to Hawaii. Eventually she was righted, repaired and returned to fight another day.
Father Joseph was the first (but not the last) Navy chaplain to receive the Medal of Honor (he had very humbly refused the Navy Cross earlier). It was presented to him by President Truman. Not bad for a nearsighted, claustrophobic Jesuit priest. After the war, he returned to his teaching post, probably with an increased faith that had been tested by fire.
Thank you, Father Joseph, for your service to our country. And thanks for proving yet again that perfect love still casts out fear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.