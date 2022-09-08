TOM BAUHAN
HASINA EBRAHIMKHIL
Last Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. A year ago, the President summed up his deadly shambolic operation “an extraordinary success.” And on the anniversary of our closing the curtain on “America’s longest war” he gave a speech about cops and taking on the NRA.
Last month, assassinating a has-been Al Qaeda leader in the very capital that promised the President no haven to terrorists was another “extraordinary success.” A year later, that capital is infested with emboldened international extremists, most troublingly the Haqqani network which is now deeply embedded within the Taliban government and hosted Al-Zawahiri himself.
In July, the President asserted at the GCC about the future of the Middle East: “We will not walk away and leave a vacuum …. we will seek to build on this moment with active, principled, American leadership.” Tell that to Afghan women who by 2021 had achieved hard-won gains in higher education, economic opportunity and politics and now eek out livelihoods behind burkas. Tell that to the Afghan LGBT community American leadership actively supported in 2021. And tell that to the tens of thousands of Afghan partners and Special Immigrant Visa applicants, including some of our own engineer colleagues and family members, we abandoned in harm’s way and who remain in harm’s way. As of July, government records indicate that of 66,000 Afghan applicants, just 297 humanitarian visa applicants have been approved, compared with 40,000 Ukrainian applicants approved over a shorter period.
The president did get one thing right wrapping up his Al-Zawahiri success last month by saying “this is the great and defining truth about our nation and our people: We do not break. We never give in.” You’re right, Mr. President, it wasn’t the American people who broke.
Tom Bauhan is a resident of Berryville. Hasina Ebrahimkhil was among the first Afghan women to lead a construction company in western Afghanistan. Both are former USAID civil engineers who served several years in Afghanistan.
