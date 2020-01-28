For far too long Virginia has provided a safe haven for predatory lenders to prey on our most vulnerable citizens. This genteel state, that calls itself a place for lovers, is a place for predators. Most states surrounding Virginia (North Carolina, West Virginia, and Maryland) prohibit car title loans, which typically charge 200-300% interest on the loan. If a borrower misses a single payment, the loan company can repossess the car and sell it. Roughly 20% of car title loans end in repossession. Car title lenders repossessed 20,000 vehicles in Virginia in 2014.
Although many states allow payday loans, Virginians pay three times more interest than borrowers in Ohio and Colorado — the legislatures in those states have enacted lending reforms. Payday loans are typically short-term loans designed to be paid off in two weeks. Virginia limits the loans to $500 and the maximum APR for a two-week $100 loan is 687.76%. In practice the average payday loan APR is roughly 300%. As a consequence of these exorbitant rates, 80% of payday loans are taken to pay off previous payday loans! The comedian/journalist John Oliver called payday loans “the Lay’s potato chip of finance — you can’t eat just one and they are terrible for you.”
It is easy to blame the borrowers as math challenged or stupid for taking out such loans, but borrowers are typically desperate. Psychological research has demonstrated that people under financial stress make bad decisions. These mostly out-of-state predatory lenders are profiteering on poverty and desperation.
Why is Virginia so accommodating to predatory lenders? One word: money! Predatory lenders have invested heavily in Virginia. How do we know this? By virtue of sunshine laws, we have wonderful resource called VPAP.org. It stands for Virginia Public Access Project. Through VPAP, I learned that over the last two decades predatory lenders have contributed over $7.3 million to the campaigns of Democrats and Republicans. Our lax lending laws are a bipartisan shame. Thankfully, our local/regional representatives have not been taking campaign contributions from predatory lenders.
There is nothing to keep Virginia from protecting its most vulnerable citizens from predatory lending. We can enact reforms like those in Colorado and Ohio. The reforms in those states have allowed lenders to stay in business, but have protected borrowers from the most predatory practices. Businesses still make a profit and borrowers still have access to loans.
This may be the year that Virginia finally corrects its lax lending laws. Two bills introduced in the Virginia General Assembly (HB 789/SB 421) aim to address these issues. Titled the “Virginia Fairness in Lending Act,” these bills would reform lending practices and put $100 million back into the pockets of Virginia families every year. The laws have bipartisan support in both chambers, but I am especially happy to report that Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, is the chief co-patron of Senator Locke’s bill SB 421. Please encourage legislators to support these bills and help Virginia protect vulnerable borrowers.
