This is to those who question why I am running for Russell District Supervisor.
In 1973 Joan and I had to choose between accepting a teaching position at UVA and an offer to practice in Winchester. We are from farming families and decided to come where we could live on a farm and I could practice Oncology in a high-quality medical community.
We talked to Jack Hardesty about our desire to live in Clarke County. In 1978 he called about Ashwill Farm. It has been our home for 40 years and has provided us a wonderful place to live and rear our children while running a financially successful and personally rewarding cattle operation.
In 1986 Jack asked me to seek appointment to the School Board. This, too, would be a rewarding experience. More important in my decision to run for supervisor is the amount I learned about local government. Funding for the school system makes up nearly two-thirds of the county budget. School Board members must develop an understanding of county revenue sources, including local taxes and other funding sources, especially from the state. Changing state and federal rules in programs such as the Composite Index and Cost of Competing adjustments are a constant. Dealing with multi-million dollar budgets and multiple government programs and overseeing 200 employees requires much learning. This will give me a good start as supervisor.
Being on any board requires one to work with others to reach a decision and then support it even if it is not your first choice. It also means setting policy and allowing the staff to implement it. Sometimes this can be more difficult than the dollars and rules!
Over the 40 years we have been here I have developed an ever-increasing appreciation of what we have in Clarke County. From the open space and managed growth to the community feel and truly enjoyable, caring people we have a wonderful situation.
Someone told me, “If you want things to stay the same, you must really work at it.” Things will not stay exactly the same, but the hours spent listening to you convince me that you and I agree on what we want — more of what we already have. We have the tools, primarily the people and the Comprehensive Plan, to shape these changes and assure a bright future. I would like to help and believe I can.
One specific promise is to push for better internet service throughout the county. Governments at all levels seem to recognize this need, so opportunities are increasing.
Please join me in this cause by voting for William A. “Bill” Houck on Nov. 5.
