HEATHER LEONARD
People lead busy lives, particularly now with the holidays approaching and with COVID challenging us on a daily basis. When rezoning signs go up in a neighborhood, that is the first moment most of us become aware of a proposed change. Such is the case with the overlay request by Elevate Homes for the field owned by the Glass Glen Burnie Foundation (GGBF).
A proposed PUD would squeeze 74 age-restricted homes into this bucolic field abutting the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley trails system. Recently, a fundraising email was sent out from the MSV asking for monetary support to expand the trails. The most logical way to expand is into land they already own. This walking trail system, a true jewel for the community, was a venture embraced by local citizens who helped fund its cost. Never, in all the literature sent from the museum, was a housing icon placed in that field. I wonder how many of us would have supported this venture had we known they were planning a housing development in one of their pastures?
The Museum claimed it had pushback from the neighbors for trails through this field in the initial planning stages. It defies logic that they believed these people represented the majority of Winchester citizens, or that those same people would prefer a housing development instead.
While true this area of the city has been zoned residential, the current Comprehensive Plan has designated it as Civic/Park. Now that the rezoning request is active, the city is attempting to retroactively justify this project by changing the Comprehensive Plan.
It seems that some on the city council had already made up their minds on the PUD request before the citizens input was even heard. Arguments made at previous council meetings about flooding, increased traffic on neighborhood roads and loss of what could be future public space for us all to enjoy have been largely dismissed.
Some council members want to ignore the deceptive and inadequate traffic study commissioned by Elevate Homes and the certainty of increased flooding on Nester. A PUD would increase the number of homes and these problems.
Shouldn’t our representatives do just that, i.e., “represent us?” This is true for all our elected officials, but especially for those on the local level. The city should not be in the development business. The councilors are elected to be leaders, not real estate agents. In an ideal world, council would deny the PUD because of these numerous issues, Elevate Homes would withdraw the purchase agreement, and GGBF and MSV would rethink their commitment to Winchester residents.
Heather Leonard is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.