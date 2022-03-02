JAMES SHERRY
Throughout 12 years of primary education, the one subject I disliked most was history — with its names, dates, places, wars and treaties, all of which had to be memorized. These were facts I didn’t care about, would never find useful, and a complete waste of time.
I avoided history altogether in college except in my major, economics, where history was necessary to understand how economic systems evolved. I realized then that history has exceptional value if it’s taught with context in mind.
History is key to understanding the world we inhabit and interact in today. Maybe I was too dense to have grasped that, or perhaps the way history was taught in those days didn’t emphasize context. Whatever the reason, this kid didn’t get the point.
When I hear arguments today about the significance of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I find myself wondering if the teaching of history is still failing to impart its real importance to students. When grownups argue that what happens in Ukraine is none of our business, that it’s entirely a European problem and not worthy of our attention, I have to conclude that the teaching of history hasn’t changed much since 1961 when I graduated from high school.
Which brings me to the controversy over critical race theory.
The battle rages across the country as to whether CRT should be incorporated into our schools’ curricula. The sides are stark in their opinions, but I’ve yet to find information that defines the actual content of CRT.
When CRT warriors on both sides are asked if they believe history should be taught with accuracy, meaning that factual conditions and situations should be presented without concern about how our nation’s character might fare, most say it should be. Doing otherwise is a form of indoctrination, contributing little to understanding today’s world. To the extent that CRT contributes to accurately presenting the events, and conditions that led to present day attitudes, it may well have value. If it’s taught with an undertone of indoctrination, it won’t.
Since college I’ve read lots of history. One thing I’ve observed is that history is subject to shading by the authors to the extent, for example, that Woodrow Wilson’s racism is ignored in some books, while being revealed and even over-emphasized in others.
So how do we ensure that the racial history of this country is taught with objectivity and accuracy, eschewing political objectives, i.e., indoctrination? Perhaps history curricula and materials should be reviewed by experts (teachers of history) at the local level, and consensus reached through debate and deliberation. One rule should be paramount: Administrators have no say in the process or the conclusions. Educators have points of view, but they are their own. Administrators, often political appointees, can impose their positions on others.
Perhaps an approach like this could accomplish a couple of desirable outcomes. Students could begin to see the value of studying history earlier than I did, and begin to understand how the attitudes, prejudices, and political preferences that have so divided our nation evolved. Some of those attitudes and prejudices might even begin to soften. It’s worth a try.
James Sherry is a resident of Winchester.
(1) comment
CRT is not taught in public schools. It's taught in colleges for students who have read a variety of books and can critically discuss.
