Our congressman, Ben Cline, lamented recently that, “Fitch, an American credit rating agency, downgraded the United States credit rating for the first time since 1994.” Just as downgrading our personal credit score increases our personal cost of borrowing, downgrading our country’s credit score, increases our country’s cost of borrowing.
As Cato Institute scholar and columnist Veronique de Rugy wrote in the Aug. 14 Star, Fitch’s downgrade is, “due in part to Congress' erosion in governance.” A Fitch senior director listed several reasons for this downgrade. Including firstly that, “You have the debt ceiling, you have Jan. 6.” Rep. Cline and his colleagues have failed to address the Jan. 6 insurrection or the debt ceiling.
Climate change impacts our nation’s credit rating also. Recently, the Management Science Journal reported that failure to slow climate change, will cause the U.S. and 58 other nations to “experience climate-induced (credit) downgrades by 2030.” “As climate change batters national economies, debts will become harder and more expensive to service,” according to one that paper’s authors.
Already in 2023, we have experienced 15 natural disasters costing more than $1 billion each, before counting heatwaves or Maui wildfires. This is nearly double the annual average. Our warming world contributes to worsening floods, hurricanes, wildfires and other extreme weather events. The economic costs of these disasters are just one of the impacts of climate change on credit ratings.
The health impacts of heatwaves are well known. “Extreme heat, which can strain the heart, lungs and kidneys, is a leading weather-related cause of death,” according to The New York Times. Cities in Florida, Arizona, and California already have appointed heat officers to address heat’s health issues.
The economic impacts of heat are less well known. A 2021 Dartmouth study “found that from 1992 to 2013, heatwaves statistically coincided with variations in economic growth and that an estimated $16 trillion was lost to the effects of high temperatures on human health, productivity, and agricultural output.” Just as climate change is worsening the impacts of natural disasters, climate change is also increasing both the duration and frequency of these heatwaves. This summer’s heat probably contributes to the present droughts in Clarke and Strasburg.
This year, The New York Times reported “intense heat has stifled parts of the Northern Hemisphere for weeks,” including the southwest U.S. In July, The Wall Street Journal predicted that, if this heatwave, “continues through August, Texas' gross state product will be reduced by roughly $9.5 billion.” Texas is not the only state impacted. These heatwaves will reduce U.S. GDP, adversely affecting our nation’s credit score.
We will continue to warm unless we mitigate climate change. July 2023 was the warmest month on record. 2023 is likely to be the warmest year on record. The 10 hottest years have all occurred since 2010.
Climate change is just one of the factors affecting our credit score, and if not addressed now, will only worsen. To preserve our present and future generations economic well-being as well as our health, our representatives must address climate change caused by fossil fuel pollution.
Nick Snow is a resident of Boyce.
