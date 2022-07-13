I read with interest Valley Health System's CEO/President Mark Nantz's Open Forum in The Star's print edition on July.
Several emails to Mr. Nantz on February 2, 13 and 22 of 2022 have gone ignored from the other side. My fourth attempt to communicate with Mr. Nantz will be a letter here, since obviously he is a reader of The Winchester Star and contributor to the editorial section.
I had a plethora of email/phone conversations with the former VHS CEO/President Mark Merrill. Furthermore, Mr. Merrill, the former VP of community relations, Wes Williams, and I even had a lunch meeting on December 29, 2009, to share information about the 2004 and 2005 VHS Community Benefit Report.
There was a negative variance of nearly $21 million dollars between 2004 of $59 million to 2005 of $38 million and several blanks in columns of the 2004 report. Mr. Merrill provided the information I was seeking with an updated community benefit report from 2004-2008.
Questions for Mr. Nantz are as follows:
· How much financial assistance has Valley Health Systems received from the government for COVID relief each of the last three years?
· How much money has been utilized to date and where has it been spent?
· Are there any plans to make use of any unused funds?
· Are there any requirements the VHS must follow in order to receive such funds? If so, what are they?
Operating as a not for profit, I am confident Mr. Nantz that you will not have any issues about being transparent.
To close, how come VHS does not list their prices on the net for the charges on procedures so the customers can have an idea of what they will be charged and even compare with other hospitals before making a decision on what hospital to choose?
Jeff Milburn is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.