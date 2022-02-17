A new Rasmussen Survey gives a bleak report on how voters assess the present Congress. It is headlined “Congressional Performance — 52% Of Voters Give Congress a ‘Poor’ Rating”.
Some key quotes include:
• “A majority of voters think Congressional Democrats are too liberal.”
• “Only 18% of Likely U.S. voters rate Congress excellent or good … while 52% give Congress a poor rating.”
• “60% of unaffiliated voters rate Congress poor in doing its job.”
Why such low ratings? Mainly, it turns out, Congress is not focusing on the issues most important to the public. The report states that 66% of respondents "don't think it's likely Congress will seriously address important problems."
What are these problems? The report states that illegal immigration is the top issue to 24% of survey respondents, inflation to 23%, violent crime to 18% and COVID-19 to 15%.
What about the siren song of global warming that captures so much attention from the Biden administration and liberal extremists?
“Only 9% say climate change is the most important problem for Congress to deal with, which is fewer than the 10% who say ‘some other issue’ is the top priority for Congress,” the report states.
So please, Congress, get back to basics. Coming to grips with illegal immigration, inflation, and violent crime will require reversal of many, perhaps most of the ineffectual policies advanced by the bemused and befuddled Biden administration.
But if this Congress doesn’t promptly shift gears to do so, the next Congress will. Because it will be composed very differently.
For a clue as to how things may turn out, just look to San Francisco. Another canary in another coal mine. The overwhelming results of the school board recall election just held out there, following the results of last fall’s election in Virginia, demonstrates that — even in "liberal" communities — voters want governments that work hard on real problems with clear priorities, not governments that pursue peripheral causes and extremist “woke” purity.
To repeat: illegal immigration, inflation, violent crime, and COVID. That’s where government attention should be. All else should be secondary.
Lou Knapp is a resident of Winchester.
