All past attempts to get an aquatic and ice skating recreation and competitive sports center have failed. This year the 2 For 2 Foundation has been discussing with local municipalities and numerous organizations, parents and individuals to come up with a solution to move forward with having an aquatic and ice skating facility in our area.
The Foundation understands that the community needs and wants an aquatic and ice skating facility now and for future generations. They want a facility that will be all-inclusive, Olympic size for competitions, lessons, Special Olympics, therapeutic recreation and rehabilitation. It would generate revenue in the surrounding areas, allowing our community to build and grow interest in swimming and ice activities.
A friends of 2 For 2 group of volunteers are in the process of planning 2 World Records Challenge events at the same time at the Frederick County Fairgrounds on Oct. 29. We are going to attempt 2 World Records and we want you to be involved in this once in a lifetime event by volunteering your time, donating, becoming a sponsor or participating in the World Record Events yourself.
The community has to come together to make this facility a reality for ourselves and for future generations. There are no private investors in sight that will build the facility that would serve all the citizens in our area. This facility would provide a family-focused recreational and educational outlet that improves the quality of life and establishes local high school sports facilities. In addition, the Foundation is committed to providing a state-of-the-art facility while working with Access Independence to ensure 100% accessibility. Unless the community comes together, we will be waiting decades, if ever, to have an aquatic and ice facility in our area.
Our kick-off event on Oct. 29 will be a symbol that we can do this! COMMUNITY CAN ... especially when it comes together for one goal.
For more information on how to participate or donate, go to facebook.com/2for2foundation or www.2for2foundation.org or call 540-481-4861.
Mary Longerbeam is a resident of Frederick County.
