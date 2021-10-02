I've been present in this world a number of decades. It always saddens me when someone insists on "being right" or controlling a situation at the expense of peace and love for themselves and others. None of us knows when our ticket to our journey will expire. Why would anyone choose to hold on to hard feelings instead of trying to make every moment as happy and worthy as possible?
The political atmosphere in this country has divided us in so many ways. The worst part is that we have no idea who or what to believe. I resent government telling me what to do. My voice is not heard by our politicians. I feel very helpless and just want to lash out at those with all the power. I just want to be heard! I want to be shown respect for my viewpoints. I want to control something in my life and I desperately want to control something that is good!
If each individual would do their best to care for those around them who are in need, government control would not be needed. That was the world I grew up in. Yes, it was the "Good Ole Days!"
I believe in God, and I believe He is ultimately in control! That belief helps me deal with the helplessness in this worldly environment. God's kingdom is love. This world is hurting in so many ways, more than I've experienced in my lifetime, and it is so heartbreaking. Jesus implored us to love one another. If ever this world needed love and compassion for one another, it is now! Jesus said, "Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends." (John 15:13, NKJV). He says nothing about laying down your life only if your own opinion is in agreement to do so. According to Jesus, love is unconditional and not judgmental.
If you want to take control and do something very worthy and loving, get vaccinated against COVID. It is proven to be as safe as any childhood vaccination. Getting vaccinated is about sending love to everyone around you. Getting vaccinated is about telling all the overworked nurses and doctors that you appreciate their tireless dedication. Getting vaccinated is showing the medical community that you send your love and do not want to become a burden to them. The odds are in your favor that this effort will not require death. At the same time, not getting vaccinated has a high risk of death without the requirement of love on your part, but it does require love from others, who gladly give it. When your earthly ticket expires, how do you want to be remembered? As someone who did what he could to protect and love all those around him or as someone who let the desire to be in control and right cause illness and possibly death to others?
Kitty Stein is a resident of Frederick County.
