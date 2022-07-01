WENDY WERNER
In response to Marc Thiessen’s June 28 column, thanking former President Donald Trump for his good work in stacking the court with people who are underqualified, lied under oath about their intent on overturning Roe v. Wade, and put women’s lives in danger, I have a few thoughts.
Just because you or any president personally wants a pre-determined outcome to a specific constitutional right does not justify seating judges in lifetime appointments who are clearly handpicked to come to a foregone conclusion. A conclusion that goes against the will of a majority of the citizenry and one that brings a particular religious view into play, thereby setting the stage to set up the circumstances where America would be ruled by a type of Christian Sharia Law.
If we are in the mindset of thanking the former president, I have a few thank yous myself.
Dear President Trump, thank you for bringing our Democracy to the brink of autocracy by lying to the American people about your huge loss in a free and fair election. Thank you for trying to strong-arm people in power to go along with your big lie and disenfranchise millions of voters who did not want you to be president. Thank you for inciting a violent overthrow of our government and upending hundreds of years of the peaceful transfer of power that makes America a great nation. Thank you for teaching our children that bullying others and sexually assaulting women is acceptable behavior. Thank you for thumbing your nose at our allies and cozying up to the most brutal dictators on the globe. Thank you for pulling out of the Paris accord and putting our earth in even more danger. Thank you for pushing an anti-science response to a deadly virus that killed thousands of innocent people. Thank you for giving huge tax cuts to your wealthiest friends and corporations. Thank you for creating a fake university and stealing people’s hard-earned money.
After four short years in the White House, we now have a violently divided country fueled by purposeful misinformation. We have a Supreme Court poised to strip away Americans’ constitutional rights, and we have a broken election system that is increasingly giving the power to state officials to provide their own electors regardless of how the American people vote.
Women’s reproductive rights is a complicated and nuanced issue with many different factors that should be debated and well-thought-out policies enacted. But should those policies be left up to six people with the power to strip away the constitutional rights of half the population? Six people who plan to strip away the constitutional right to love and marry whomever they choose. Six people who aim to force their religious views on others. Freedom of religion does not mean only the Christian religion.
Thank you, Donald Trump, for breaking America!
Wendy Werner is a resident of Winchester.
