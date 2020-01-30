We returned this week from 10 days out of the country. Besides seeing attractive places and meeting some nice people, we were apart from the constant cacophony which we all have to endure as part of living in America. There was still the daily thought, “What’s he going to do today?”, but that question — and its emotional baggage — was more muted, not intertwined, with every conscious thought. Therefore, our days felt more peaceful.
We returned to, among other things, news of firearms murders in 3 different states (on the same day!); continued actions by the Administration to increase greenhouse gases and to make it easier for industries to poison the water; a President calling his opponents “sleazebags” (Is that worse than calling them “cockroaches”?), and every elected Republican still cowering in fear of this foul, dangerous man, who is clearly corrupt, right to the core. NOT peaceful.
We are now engaged in a great contest over the future of American democracy. Can our nation, conceived in liberty and dedicated to equality, endure? This President has, his whole life, acted with the belief that societal expectations, rules, and even laws do not apply to him. He can violate them whenever doing so furthers his interests. And he always finds ways to get away with it. He admits NO wrongdoing and takes NO responsibility for any mistakes — because he has never had to!
Those who recall the basics of American civics know that a key structural part of the Constitution is the “Separation of Powers” into 3 co-equal branches: Executive, Judicial, and Legislative. This President wants to be “King.” Kings get to do what they want, right? This one tried to strong-arm the leader of another country to help him get re-elected. When he was caught, he tried to claim that he could do this sort of thing BECAUSE HE IS PRESIDENT.
The Democratic-controlled House investigated and concluded that he had violated his oath of office and would have to stand trial. The King said he had done nothing wrong. (After all, he got help from Russia to get elected in 2016, and he got away with that.) If the Democrats had not gained control of the House, he would have already escaped from this crime, as well.
What will be the future of our country? If the King gets away with this, what will he do next? Answer: He’ll do whatever he wants to do, and not just to maintain his wealth and power, but to increase both of them. The cowardly Republican Senators wish that this would all just go away. Most of that bunch — who are legally directed to be “fair & impartial jurors” — proclaimed their backing of the President even before the proceedings began. And they don’t want to see any evidence or hear from any witnesses!
None dare speak against the King. Senators facing Election in the fall are nervous. But even those who will retire cannot take a moral stand. How hard is it to do the right thing? The whole lot has chosen King over Country.
The generation which lived through the Civil Rights era is judged according to which side of that moral issue they chose to be on. Our generation will, likewise, be judged.
Your "right thing" may not be my "right thing." Your way of getting to the "right thing" may not be my way of getting to the "right thing." No doubt, we will be judged by future generations. No doubt.
We have gone from "nothing wrong, perfect call" to "well, ok, so what." Fascinating
