PATSY GOCHENOUR
Twenty years ago, I not only greeted a new year but a new century, and I did this by taking turns with my friends ringing the bell at Montague Avenue United Methodist Church. As each waited to grab hold of the long rope which reached high up into the belfry, we were singing, laughing, and shouting “Happy New Year!” Now when present times get rough and out of control, I love saying, “I come from another century!” This time period for me was safer, happier, and family values were strong, based on belief in God, the creator of not only this little tiny planet earth but the entire universe!
Forty years ago I greeted the new year by playing Bridge with friends at Charles (Chic) and Jane DeHaven’s home. At that time playing Bridge was not only how we entertained our friends in our homes, but even how local organizations like the Quota Club raised funds. You might even say that the reason I learned to play Bridge was that my mother said it was one of the social graces.
Sixty years ago I greeted the new year by playing Bridge with friends at Chic and Jane DeHaven’s home. I was “great with child,” however David did not arrive until January 15th. Nevertheless, everyone was anxious and excited about the coming event; anxious that I wouldn’t be able to complete the current round before Bill whisked me off to the hospital but excited that they would take part in greeting the first 1960 New Year baby!
A month ago I greeted 2021 by remembering the past with its happy memories, enjoying the present with both its joys and challenges, and embracing the future with faith, hope, and love because with God all things are possible.
In the 20th century, the Winchester/Frederick County area was known as “The Apple Capital of the World.” In the 16th century a renowned priest, Martin Luther said, “Even if I knew that tomorrow the world would go to pieces, I would still plant my apple tree.” Therefore, I leave you with a quote for the year 2021, “Man can count the seeds in an apple, but God can count the apples in a seed.”
Love you, Mrs. Gochenour! Happy New Year!
