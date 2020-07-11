ANDREW WHITE
I was so disappointed with The Winchester Star for the last few weeks, but they ultimately came through and it was worth the wait.
Every morning I look forward to the Lockhorns cartoon and the most recent Trump edict. I almost always get a chuckle out of both.
But recently Trump has been noticeably absent — I’m not sure why. Thankfully, The Winchester Star published a report on Trump in the July 8 paper, and Trump has come through once again.
At a time when the coronavirus numbers are rising in most of the states, especially among young people, Trump is using his power to force international students to attend only U.S. colleges and universities that include some in-person classes. They cannot attend U.S. colleges and universities that only have online courses, like Harvard University.
It is like working on a crossword puzzle trying to figure out Trump’s logic:
1. Trump has been concerned for a long time about the spread of the virus from foreign nations, but Trump is now forcing international students to attend only U.S. colleges and universities that have at least some in-person classes where they are more likely to spread the virus
2. Those international students who do come to the U.S. for education are often among the brightest and the best and many of them would be welcomed by many of us U.S. citizens to stay after their training and contribute to our society. It seems like Trump’s bias against foreign people is not restricted to the mostly hardworking Latinos on our southern border who also contribute to our society.
3. As a physician I do not understand any measures that do not take seriously the recommendations of the U.S. government-funded Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Forcing in-person attendance at U.S. colleges and universities is certainly not taking seriously the rapid and sometimes fatal spread of the coronavirus. 130,000 have already died, and the numbers are rising. How many deaths will it take for Trump to take this virus seriously?
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
(4) comments
Good thing the Leftists have settled the science - https://fee.org/articles/3-states-account-for-42-percent-of-all-covid-19-deaths-in-america-why/ & https://www.city-journal.org/deadly-cost-of-lockdown-policies
Never, ever admit that something... anything ISN'T Trump's fault, amiright? It's almost like you plug your ears and chant loudly every time a fact doesn't fit in your pre-designated pigeon holes... [rolleyes]
The Winchester Star has pretty much become the "Associated Press Star." Sad!
Looking at the magic thinking and fact twisting of the Covid "truthers" (most all of whom are Trump supporters), I would say that no amount of deaths will make a difference. They can explain it all away. If 130,000 dead does not cause them to pause and take note, nothing will, I am afraid.
"Many people have said" it's almost like he's putting people at risk on purpose. I cannot imagine why he would do that.....
