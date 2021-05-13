I am a little confused. In April 2020 the Virginia House of Delegates and the current governor signed VA House Bill 1414. One of the features in this legislation was gradual increases in the regional gas tax to fund upgrades to I-81, which runs through the commonwealth. For those who do not remember, our regional tax increased by 5 cents per gallon effective last year. In addition, the House Bill authorized another 5 cents per gallon increase effective on July 1, 2021, with additional taxes each year thereafter, based on inflation with no termination date.
Now I read in the Saturday May 8, 2021, Winchester Star that our local and state politicians are anxious to spend additional monies from the recent $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to "better the 325-mile section of Interstate I-81 that runs through the commonwealth." While this funding is not a new direct tax on the valley population, it is a fund that will be paid by future generations.
I am anxious to know why we need two funding sources. Will our local tax increases be rescinded? As a society can we consciously leave our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren the additional future debts for the improvements to our highway system being made today? Our national debt is out of control and growing. We need leaders who will be honest with our tax monies. As a country we cannot continue to spend and push the debit into the future. We must think about how our future generations are going to face paying our bills, let alone theirs. We must start telling our political leaders to stop stealing from our future generations.
Joseph Roseman is a resident of Lake Frederick.
(1) comment
They fund it the same way they said the Lottery would fund our schools. What they don't tell you is they take other funds away by the same amount, just like they did to our schools. Politicians, ALL OF THEM, lie. It's in their DNA.
