How many guns will it take before we can feel truly safe and secure in this country?
The National Rifle Association and Citizens Defense League would have you believe that the number is infinite — that you can never have enough weaponry in civilian hands.
But that’s clearly unrealistic. I would argue that seven weapons for each legal resident ought to be sufficient — two long guns and five handguns — one to carry on your person, one for the car, and three to have close at hand at home. With a current population of 331.5 million, that’s 2,320,000,000 weapons.
Of course, infants and small children are physically incapable of handling long guns, and some might argue that they should not have access to handguns either. And for people sharing a domicile, three handguns and two long guns per person might be deemed excessive since they would theoretically be capable of sharing weapons. Thus, we might be able to cut the number of long guns by one-fourth, and handguns by up to half. So the optimal number is probably closer to 1,326,000,000.
But folks, we’re nowhere close — the current estimate is only some 400 million weapons in civilian hands. We need to do much, much better.
And, of course, we need guns everywhere because, well, you just never know: So, in public transit, sports venues, bars and clubs, churches, shopping malls, parks, concert halls (if that phone rings during a soft musical passage it’s hasta la vista, baby). Schools are a special case. Teachers and administrators need to be armed, of course, but what happens if the teacher goes down in the course of a shootout? Shouldn’t the pupils have the capability to defend themselves? At what age should we begin authorizing students to pack heat in schools — 12? 15?
There are, to be sure, those snowflakes who continue to quibble about the “well regulated militia” proviso in the Second Amendment. But folks, our Supreme Court has, in its wisdom, determined that the founders either did not know what they were talking about, or didn’t mean it. But just to be sure, we could have states issue a card and certificate, suitable for framing, to every resident who is physically capable of handling a gun affirming that they are official members of a militia and entitled to use lethal force against all threats foreign or domestic, real or imaginary.
Governor Greg Abbot has understandably castigated Texans for falling behind other states in firearms purchases. And if Texas is lagging, what does that say about the rest of us?
We need to pick up the pace, people. We are going to make this country a safe place. Or kill ourselves trying.
Charles Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
