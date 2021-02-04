RICHARD GOOD
On Jan. 30, you had an article about litter and how COVID has almost halted litter removal along roadways. Not once in the article was it mentioned that littering is a class one misdemeanor in Virginia with a minimum fine of $250 and a maximum of $2,500 and up to one year in jail. It would be interesting to know how many citations are issued for traffic infractions and how many are issued for littering as a comparison.
Whilst on holiday in Colorado a couple of years ago I remarked to a local sheriff how clean their city was. His answer was, “You aren’t in the South now, we take pride in our community.”
On more than one occasion, an overseas visitor has remarked to me how dirty America is. Having traveled extensively, I tend to agree. Of all the countries I have visited, only India and southern Italy appear to have a worse trash problem than ours.
I am constantly astounded at the quantity of beer cans and liquor bottles on the side of the road. There is obviously a great deal of drinking and driving going on. I have personally observed a driver buy a big can of malt liquor, drink it in the parking lot of the convenience store, throw the can out the window and drive off. Last year, while driving on U.S. 50 to West Virginia, I was passed by a crew-cab truck bearing plenty of patriotic stickers. Just after passing me, down came the window, out came the super big gulp cups and three bags with the remains of the occupants fast food meals. I would certainly say they did not exhibit a whole lot of patriotism. Having been a corporate sponsor for Virginia’s Adopt-A-Highway program, I am well aware of the types of litter discarded on America’s roads.
The police could sit outside just about any convenience store or major store and issue citations for littering all day long. Shoppers constantly throw their cigarette butts on the ground, even when there is a cigarette butt receptacle within a few feet of them. If the county and city wish to reduce the trash problem, fear is a great motivator. A day in court and a fine or community service picking up trash would certainly make people think twice about throwing out their cigarette butts or other garbage. If people won’t be responsible citizens out of pride, fear and greed are great motivators. Singapore is an absolutely clean society. It used not to be that way. Enforcement of littering laws has engendered a civic pride in living in clean surroundings.
I challenge The Winchester Star to investigate how many littering citations are issued, and if as I suspect, they aren’t, find out why not. Our society needs to be more pro-active at preventing littering instead of allowing litterers a free pass.
