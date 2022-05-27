MICHAEL SIRAGUSE
To my elected state, local, and national officials:
How many more?
Who else needs to be sacrificed on the blood stained altar of the AR-15 before action is taken?
How many more school shootings are we going to suffer from until you make the changes necessary to better protect my students, my children, my colleagues, my spouse, and myself from gun violence in our schools?
Since Columbine in 1999 there have been more than 225 school shootings. Over 300,000 Americans have been impacted by school shootings since that fateful day in Colorado. Think about this: The survivors of the Columbine massacre are old enough to have their own kids in schools under this threat.
Tuesday’s murderous rampage in Uvalde, Texas is the second deadliest mass shooting in a school ever. Only Sandy Hook was worse. I shudder to think what comes next. I thought for sure, back in 2012, that the slaughter of kindergartners and their teachers in Connecticut would spur some sort of action. Sadly, I was wrong. And, in the decade since Sandy Hook, we have seen weapons designed for war snuff out the lives of countless more innocents. All because of shameful political inaction.
So, how many more is acceptable to you, my elected officials? Representatives Jennifer Wexton and Ben Cline, senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, Governor Glenn Youngkin, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears, Virginia AG Jason Miyares, Delegates Bill Wiley and David LaRock, State Senator Jill Vogel, Winchester City Council, and the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, how many more deaths do we need to have before concrete action is taken? You represent the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Home to dozens upon dozens of great schools. Filled with the most dedicated educational staff and students you can find in Virginia. And, they are all at risk.
I say no more is acceptable, and I plan on holding you accountable at the ballot box if you don’t do something meaningful. Thoughts and prayers don’t work. Talking about evil doesn’t work. The Second Amendment is not a monolith that we must worship and fetishize. Former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia said in his majority opinion for the 2008 case of D.C. v Heller that the Second Amendment is not absolute.
With this in mind we need something. We cannot wait. The parents in Uvalde are picking out child-sized coffins this week after being forced to give DNA samples to better identify their children who were mangled by a weapon designed for war. Can you imagine?
Legislative action is required. Executive action is required. State and local action is required. Tougher background checks, a Senate-confirmed ATFE director, more stringent red flag laws, longer waiting periods, support for gun buy back programs, tougher permit standards, stronger commercial sale regulations; something needs to be done, because inaction isn’t working.
I cannot wait. My students cannot wait, nor can their families. My colleagues cannot wait. My spouse and my children cannot wait.
Do something. Or lose your elected position to someone who will act.
Michael Siraguse is a resident of Stephenson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.