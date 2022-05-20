WILLIAM MEIER
After Scott Miller’s reply to my recent letter to the editor, I did some “research” and here’s what I found about lithium batteries and the production of CO2.
It depends where and how the battery is made — but when it comes to clean technologies like electric cars and solar power, even the dirtiest batteries emit less CO2 than using no battery at all.
Despite the environmental footprint of manufacturing lithium-ion batteries, this technology is much more climate-friendly than the alternatives, says Shao-Horn JR professor of engineering at MIT.
In the United States, the electric grid (which is a mix of fossil fuels and low-carbon energy such as wind, solar, hydropower and nuclear power) is cleaner than burning gasoline, and so driving an electric car releases less CO2 than driving a gas-powered car.
“An electric vehicle running on [electricity generated with] coal has the fuel economy equivalent in the order of about 50 to 60 miles per gallon equivalent,” says David Keith, a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management who studies the emergence of new technologies in the automotive industry. “So the dirtiest electric vehicle looks something like our best gasoline vehicles that are available today.”
And an electric vehicle running on electricity generated by hydropower, solar, wind or other low-carbon energy sources can be significantly cleaner. “In New England or the Pacific Northwest, the fuel economy equivalent of an EV is into the hundreds: 110 — 120 miles per gallon equivalent,” says Keith. When you add this up over hundreds of miles, even though the U.S. electric grid isn’t currently carbon-free and even when accounting for the initial emissions associated with manufacturing the battery, electric cars still emit less CO2 than gas-powered cars.
A second major environmental benefit these batteries could offer is energy grid stabilization, Shao-Horn adds. As the world moves towards renewable energy resources, like solar and wind power, demand grows for ways of storing and saving this energy. Using batteries to store solar and wind power when it’s plentiful can help solve one big problem of renewable energy — balancing oversupply and shortage when the weather isn’t ideal — making it much easier to switch from CO2-emitting fossil fuels.
And Scott, when you discuss the “ruin of ecology” by the mining of lithium, I can’t help but think of the Exxon Valdez and Deepwater Horizon just to start.
For the full article on lithium batteries and CO2, visit climate.mit.edu/ask-mit/how-much-co2-emitted-manufacturing-batteries.
William Meier is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.