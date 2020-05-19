Today’s (5-18-2020) Washington Post features a front page article in which President Trump is criticized because, “The nation’s governors are overseeing their states’ plans to reopen their economies.” And because, “Business leaders are making their own choices about how their employees can safely and responsibly return to work.” The article goes on to accuse the president of shirking his responsibility because he isn’t acting in the manner of FDR by imposing national-level programs and standards.
This continues a theme propounded by most of the print, television, and online media, all of which have been advocating greater central government direction for coping with and overcoming the novel coronavirus. My conservative mindset has been chafing at the constant barrage of such criticism for several weeks now, but today’s article finally brings the mainstream media’s intent into the full light of day. Whether Trump intended to leave critical decision-making to the states or not, his approach makes far more sense than that advocated by the liberal press.
Having lived in several states from north to south, east to west, one recognizes that each state has unique features and conditions that suggest that one size doesn’t fit all. A single, nationwide solution is oxymoronic as an approach to coping with and overcoming most problems, the current one included. Governors have the authority and most importantly the visibility and understanding of their respective states’ needs and have by and large exercised that authority appropriately in this case. The Fed should focus on making resources available, not imposing restrictions that in many instances across the country would be counterproductive; either overkill or insufficient.
While I’m not this president’s number one fan, and wish he would keep his thoughts to himself rather than blurt out whatever is on his mind at the moment, I applaud his apparent decision to leave decisions on how to deal with the novel coronavirus to the states.
Thank you Mr. Sherry, for astutely recognizing that for the liberals, COVID-19 is mainly recognized as their latest chance to regain power over all Americans. As if Russia collusion wasn’t adequate to convince a rational thinking voter... Shamelessly un-American they are to say and do what they have during this world-wide crisis. Just watch the vitriol that will follow my words.
With the vitriol you spew along with the conspiracy theories of the day, who can compete?
Your idiocy never stops does it? You continue to buy into every single incorrect conspiracy theory about the prez (how many times has his admin been doomed since taking office?) and have been wrong every single time (Mueller? Mueller? Mueller?). Glad to see that doesn't stop you from accusing others of THE EXACT SAME THING... except Eredmon is verifiably correct. Try reading some news that isn't censored, bro.
sniff sniff...Is that vitriol I smell there "doc"?
True enough. Providing the resources the states need, however, appear to hinge on how "blue" or "red" they are, and how "nice" they are to himself, his words. Thank the lord for most of our governors.
